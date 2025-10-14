Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks deep in thought as he considers his side's next move. | Getty Images

Liverpool spent big in the summer but just how close were they to having the perfect transfer window?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only way to truly judge a transfer window probably isn’t even at the end of the season, never mind once the transfer window shuts.

Liverpool broke records on their way to signing Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz as well as signing some of European football’s most talented youngsters in Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni. The plan was clear, to rebuild for the future but also to strengthen for the now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool transfer window rated by agents who brokered deals

On paper, things couldn’t have gone much better for Liverpool in terms of the new faces and the fact that Richard Hughes managed to bring in nearly £200m in transfer sales too. Liverpool spent considerably more than every other team and still didn’t top the net spend table.

There are two schools of thought amongst those who work in the background with a group of 20 agents speaking to The Athletic to judge the Premier League’s transfer window.

Two summers ago, it was Milos Kerkez who topped the list as the best signing with one agent claiming that: “Bournemouth have got a Brighton-esque signing with Milos Kerkez. They will get amazing use of him while they’ve got the pleasure of him in the building and they will have a significant asset in probably quite a short space of time as well. He’ll go on to join a top-four club.”

A prediction that has proven to be true.

The best transfer window ever?

Asked a series of questions, one of those was who had the best transfer window? Nine of the 20 said Liverpool despite Isak, Wirtz and Kerkez featuring on another list of the worst signings of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This agent went as far as to suggest that Hughes could have pulled off one of the best spending sprees ever seen: “I think if Liverpool had signed Marc Guehi on deadline day, it would probably have been the best window that anyone has ever had,” one agent said.

Another agent was equally as impressed, however, he didn’t agree that this meant Liverpool had the best window: “Yes, Liverpool had an unbelievable window, but they spent a lot of money to get those players,” said another agent. “Liverpool sold well, but they sold superstars who they'd had for a while. Bournemouth were selling players they'd had for a year in some cases, and flipped them for astronomical money for a club of their size. And I think they’ve recruited well, too. So, pound for pound, I’d say Bournemouth had the best window.”