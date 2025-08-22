Will Alexander Isak play for Newcastle this weekend? FPL dilemma resolved | Getty Images

Newcastle United are still on the market for a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak looks like it’s going to run right down to the summer deadline. This fast-moving transfer saga continues to churn out twists and turns, leaving both fans and professionals alike guessing how things will unfold.

The situation continues to yo-yo between the door firmly closed on an Isak sale, to glimmers of hope. Newcastle United are reportedly no longer willing to entertain offers for Isak but they remain actively searching for new strikers in these finals days of the window.

One of their current targets is Nicolas Jackson, who is edging closer to an exit from Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their pursuit of the Senegal international.

Newcastle ‘call again’ over interest in Nicolas Jackson

Taking to social media, the transfer expert reported: “There’s big movements ongoing around Nico Jackson, he’s definitely set to leave Chelsea very soon. Understand Newcastle and Bayern have both called again in the last 48 hours, Aston Villa pushing as Unai Emery wants him. Decision soon.”

Following up with further information on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that as many as seven clubs have enquired about Jackson’s signature in recent hours.

“Newcastle are still there, Newcastle are still interested in Nicolas Jackson, and that’s going to be an important story to follow of course for the strikers topic. Newcastle remain one of the main ones for these final days of the summer window.”

Newcastle have also lost Callum Wilson this summer, who left the club following the expiration of his contract. The Magpies are on the market to replace him directly but as the relationship between them and Isak becomes increasingly fragile, could they be forced to sanction a sale this window?

Romano continued to say a deal for Jackson is expected to be ‘very expensive’, which could be funded by the money raised from Isak.

Will Liverpool submit a new bid for Alexander Isak?

Isak’s statement about having ‘promises broken’ has stirred up the narrative once again. The player has made is clear he does not see his future with Newcastle but the club have followed up with their own statement, confirming they will ‘welcome Isak back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates’.

Following the double statement bombshell, Liverpool are now said to be considering another move for Isak before the window slams shut. Having already been rejected once by their Premier League rivals, the Reds are ‘willing to take a giant step’ and increase their offer in attempt to sign the Swede.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool ‘will launch an offer of around €160 million (£138m)’ in attempt to convince Newcastle to cash in on Isak.

While that money will certainly buy Newcastle a suitable replacement, this situation may be too long in the tooth to see a deal agreed. The Magpies have been made aware Isak does not want to play for them again but they remain adamant they want to wait to reintroduce him into the team.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met,” the club wrote in their statement.