Liverpool could offload two of their own players to help fund incredible double striker swoop.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are keep their thrilling transfer window ticking over with their latest blockbuster swoop. The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike as they look to take their attack to the next level.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have reached a ‘full agreement’ with Eintracht Frankfurt to bring the centre-forward to Anfield. The deal in question is said to be worth £79 million, with the majority of bonuses involved tied to club success and personal contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool reportedly turned their attention to Ekitike after being told that Alexander Isak is not for sale this window. The Reds are long-term admirers of the Swedish striker but Newcastle United value him too highly to sell to a direct rival. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumours from doing the rounds.

Liverpool and Alexander Isak transfer latest

While Liverpool are steaming ahead with progress towards an Ekitike deal, many are wondering whether the Isak rumours will continue to unfold. If they do, just how likely is it that the Reds will stay in pursuit of the Swede, even if they announce Ekitike?

Isak’s agent has dropped an interesting update regarding his client. Speaking to Arriyadiyah, Gonzalo Gaitan has teased there is a decision to be made when it comes to Isak’s next career decision.

“We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player,” Gaitan said, without revealing whether the deal involves staying at Newcastle or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This update comes just days after David Ornstein revealed Liverpool would be open to discussing a deal worth £120 million for Isak’s signature.

Could Liverpool afford to sign Isak and Ekitike?

Liverpool set a new transfer record when they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last month. The £116 million marks the biggest fee ever spent by the club in one go, and yet, they remain on the right side of the profit and sustainability rules.

After bringing in Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the Reds have spent a sizeable amount of cash so far. If they were to put forward a £120 million bid for Isak, it’d take their summer spending beyond the £300 million mark.

However, finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed that Liverpool still have space in their budget to sign more high profile players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Sport, Maguire said: “Liverpool are a super smart football club. They're in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they've spent the least in this three-year cycle - only £325m - and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz.

“They've still got plenty of wiggle room with their transfer budget. Plus, a move for a striker is likely to be paid in instalments, meaning the cost can be spread over multiple seasons.”

If Liverpool were to sign both Ekitike and Isak, the duo would cost in the region of £200 million combined, based on the latest reports. While the Reds do have space to spend further, they are expected to make sales of their own, which will contribute towards the stunning double swoop.

Darwin Nunez is expected to move on and Liverpool could earn exactly what they’re asking for from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to meet the full €70 million (£61m) asking price Liverpool have set and could offer a mammoth £20 million per year wage to sweeten the deal, according to Empire of the Kop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Diaz also continues to be linked with an exit. Bayern Munich appear keen to sign the Colombian but have already had an offer rejected by the Reds. Bild has reported that the Bavarians are preparing a second approach, with Liverpool holding out for somewhere in the region of €80–85 million (£69-74m) for their winger.

If they can earn the top end of their asking price alongside the requested cash for Nunez, Liverpool could pocket a combined £135 million for both players, which will undoubtedly play a huge part in balancing out their own summer business and potentially fund a move for both Ekitike and Isak.

In other news, Liverpool watch on as player takes 15 per cent pay cut to join Champions League rivals