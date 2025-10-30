Isak is the obvious choice to lead the line though Benjamin Sesko has started well at Old Trafford. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak has struggled with injury since signing for Liverpool, but were the warning signs already there?

Arne Slot must be wondering what he has to do to get a bit of luck at Liverpool this season with the footballing world conspiring against the under pressure manager.

There haven’t been calls for Slot to be sacked just yet and the Reds boss has earned time to turn things around and rebuild a successful team due to the tragic events of the summer and the overhaul of players that has yet to fully bed in. There is also the fitness of players like Alexander Isak who arrived for a British record transfer fee but has yet to show anything like the player who set the Premier League alight for Newcastle United.

Liverpool were warned about Alexander Isak injury risk

I don’t want to say “I told you so”, however, Isak’s problems were predictable and the 26-year old is now suffering the consequences of downing tools rather than continuing to train with Newcastle. Compare and contrast with Marc Guehi, who has hardly missed a minute for Crystal Palace and was only denied a move to Anfield due to his club’s inability to find a suitable replacement. Liverpool didn’t help his cause by making their bid so late though.

Isak, who could face surgery, has had seven long-term injuries since 2021/22 with most of them being muscular and four groin injuries troubling him since 2023/24. The last thing he needed was a summer sitting on the couch. Shortly after the transfer window closed I suggested that Slot takes his time with Isak with Injury expert Jason McKenna explaining why there were so many red flags about Isak joining Liverpool so short of fitness:

“The first reason why players tend to have a higher injury incidence rate (earlier in the season) is that at the start of a campaign they are acclimating to competitive top-flight football. A 2020 academic study finds that “a greater number of preseason training sessions was associated with less injury load during the competitive season in 4 out of 5 injury-related measures. Therefore, there is an inextricable link between a players in-season wellbeing and preseason training levels. But this preventative work only goes so far. Even if a footballer has had a full preseason and is physically fit, there is no way to replicate the rigours of a competitive football match.

“Match sharpness and the physicality that comes from a game that matters is impossible to replicate. Preseason friendly games are the closest a player can get to experiencing competitive football, but the data shows that these are just not enough to push players and they only regain match sharpness after partial deconditioning over the summer through playing competitive matches once again.”

How Liverpool should have dealt with Isak

For a start, Isak should never have been allowed to go away on international duty and play as many minutes as he did when he wasn’t fully fit. There is no simulation for match fitness and Liverpool should have pulled him from squads if the player himself wasn’t willing to withdraw even if it meant not being able to play him in the next fixture. Players will always want to represent their country, but all Isak was doing was putting himself and his season at risk. Slot must have been furious trying to gradually build up Isak’s minutes only for him to go away and play two games in less than a week and 90 minutes in one of them.

The problem now is that Isak, when he returns from injury, is almost back at square one with Slot in exactly the same position as when the £125m man arrived at Anfield. The Reds no.9 was never fully fit before he broke down and faces an even tougher battle with a packed fixture list. With Hugo Ekitike as the only other central striker, Slot faces a double-edge sword. Risk overplaying Ekitke, or risk playing Isak too soon after injury. They are the cards that Slot has been dealt with and caution is now key for Isak, if he doesn’t get close to being 100% fit, it will be a similar story for the rest of the season.