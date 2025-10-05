Salah and Isak were criticised for failing to impact the game against Chelsea as Liverpool fell to a third consecutive defeat across all competitions. | AFP via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak failed to impress in Liverpool’s recent defeat to Chelsea

Defending champions Liverpool fell to third consecutive defeats for the first time in the Arne Slot era but the Dutchman remains confident that his team can turn the corner.

Liverpool started the campaign by losing the Community Shield to Crystal Palace on penalties but responded emphatically by winning seven matches in a row, while scoring late winners in six of those matches. However, following defeats to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and most recently Chelsea, questions are starting to be asked of Liverpool’s title credentials, though they remain just a point behind leaders Arsenal.

In particular, the lack of output from star man Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak, who have both failed to score in any of their last four matches, has drawn criticism from supporters with both struggling to hit the same heights they managed last term at this early stage.

Arne Slot explains what Salah and Isak need to do to build a partnership

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak will click as a partnership in the near future after the club relinquished top spot to Arsenal. He feels the amount of change has been a factor and is adamant that time on the training ground will be beneficiary to both big-name forwards.

“The more they play together the more they will connect,” the Liverpool manager said. “You have to work really hard to reach a certain level and then it’s very hard in football because you also play against very good teams to keep that level going. What I mean by that is consistency. But it’s clear that we had our changes in the summer. Players came in different moments.

“Last week there’s hardly been any training time. Still we need to try to bring these players in. If the result would have been better today with a draw or a win then we would have had a great start to the season if you take into account everything that happened in the summer in Liverpool.”

Salah had a poor game in front of goal, receiving a rating of 4 by ThisIsAnfield. He wasted a number of chances in the final third, including one where he blazed the ball over the bar despite having options to pass to those around him including Isak, who was in space.

The Swede, meanwhile, didn’t fare much better, receiving a rating of 5 and was slammed by some fans on social media for failing to press efficiently and impact the game, despite registering an assist for Cody Gakpo’s goal.

One user posted on X: “I hope Isak has more than five touches in his next game.” Another added: “Not sure if this system suits Isak at the moment.”