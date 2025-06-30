Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a forward this summer

Liverpool’s extravagant summer spending shows no signs of slowing down as the champions turn their attention towards signing a clinical No.9.

The Reds have been the biggest spenders in English football throughout June after revolutionising their defensive options with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez while also splashing out a British record £116m on midfielder Florian Wirtz.

However, with Darwin Nunez seeming destined for an exit this summer after three years at Anfield, it appears likely that at least one big name striker will be signed this summer, with a number of big names from around the world being linked with a move to the Kop.

One of those is suspected to be 52-time Swedish international Alexander Isak. The Newcastle United striker wrote his name into the club history books with a winner against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March and also helped his club secure a return to the Champions League after scoring 27 times in 42 matches across all competitions.

Isak is regarded as one of the very best centre forwards in world football and is arguably the Magpies’ best footballer since Alan Shearer. He’s adored by the Newcastle fan base but is quite naturally coveted by Europe’s elite due to the pedigree he’s shown over the last three seasons.

Liverpool keep a close eye on Alexander Isak

TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream target this summer but understands other names are also being explored.

The 26-year-old, who cost Newcastle a club-record £63m, is under contract until 2028 and is believed to be in talks to sign an extension with the St James’ Park club.

There’s no reports suggesting Isak is actively seeking a transfer away from the North East, but that hasn’t stopped Liverpool keeping an eye on proceedings.

Bailey said, via Rousing the Kop: “Isak has always been in play. I’m confident with my sources on him and what we’re hearing.

“Newcastle are willing to break their wage structure on a new deal for him, but Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the talks and it’s going to come to a head very soon. There’s not much coming out from Newcastle’s end so we wait to see which way it goes.”

As it stands, Bailey believes that while signing Isak is complicated this summer due to Newcastle’s ambitions and hefty price tag, there is still some small hope for the Reds: “Liverpool are not being deterred, we’re not sure quite why that is, but they seem to think there’s a chink of light there,” the reporter explains. “Whilst this new contract hasn’t been signed that will remain the case.”

How much is Alexander Isak likely to cost?

Alexander Isak’s existing contract length means Newcastle are in a strong position in terms of negotiations and means they’ll be in no rush to hold talks with existing parties, unlike defensive target Marc Guehi, who has 12 months remaining on his Crystal Palace deal.

Isak is viewed as one of the elite forwards of world football and is valued in excess of £150m which means Liverpool would have to smash the British record twice in the same summer to even have a chance.

However, Mail Sport journalist Craig Hope rubbished any talk of Isak leaving earlier this year by confirming club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s desire to keep him at St James’ Park.

The report states that Isak is the PIF chief’s favourite player and a fundamental part of his plans to take Newcastle to the next level after achieving silverware and European qualification. Elsewhere, in Liverpool’s striker hunt, it appears that Arsenal have entered the race to sign Hugo Ekitike alongside the Reds, as per Give Me Sport.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro, who has been mentioned as a target for both Liverpool and Newcastle during the summer, looks destined to complete a move to Chelsea, with widespread reports claiming that the Blues are paying £55m plus £5m in add-ons to get that one over the line.