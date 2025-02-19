Liverpool are hoping to bolster their attacking options this summer

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have reportedly hatched a plan to try and bring in-demand Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Anfield this summer.

The Reds are yet to make a real statement move in the transfer window under Arne Slot but are expected to be active in the summer as they face up to the possibility of losing three of their biggest stars in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and top scorer Mohamed Salah.

The trio, who formed a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp’s league and Champions League winning squads, are all approaching the final few months of their contracts and talks over an extension have dragged out throughout the season, leading to increased doubts over their futures.

Salah in particular, is enjoying one of his best seasons to date in a Liverpool shirt with a staggering 28 goals and 19 assists across all competitions and it is likely that the Reds would need to spend big to attract a player of that calibre.

Newcastle star Isak, who has scored three times in five appearances against Liverpool, has been earmarked as top target for the league leaders, although it is likely that Slot’s side will also face competition from fellow challengers Arsenal, who are in dire straits when it comes to their centre forward situation after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Liverpool hatch ambitious Alexander Isak plan

Football Insider has claimed that Liverpool are planning to offer Darwin Nunez to Newcastle United in a part-exchange deal for Alexander Isak to try and entice the Swedish striker to Anfield. Newcastle were once thought to be one of the leading contenders to sign Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022 before his £64m switch, plus add-ons move to Liverpool, as per reports from i News a the time.

However, the Magpies ultimately diverted their attention towards Real Sociedad talisman Isak in a £63m move which has since proved a masterstroke for the St James’ Park club.

Isak is already Newcastle’s second highest goalscorer of the Premier League era with 48 goals in 75 top-flight matches, and he is on course to beat last season’s goal tally of 21 after finding the net 17 times in 23 appearances this term.

The 25-year-old appears to be hitting the prime of his career and has been lauded for his immense technical ability, pace, movement and incredible composure in front of goal. His all-round game has made him one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League and has led to plenty of comparisons with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Liverpool are determined to get their hands on Isak, who is valued at over £100m and are reportedly willing to offer Nunez and cash to try and get the deal over the line.

Could Isak and Nunez swap places this summer?

Alexander Isak is one of the most feared strikers in world football at this moment in time and his clinical edge in front of goal has attracted interest from a number of the world’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle’s recent 4-0 hammering at Manchester City saw the club fall to seventh in the table and out of the Champions League places. As it stands, they are three points behind City in the race for fourth and two behind Bournemouth in fifth which could be enough to seal Champions League football due to England’s strong coefficient.

Meanwhile, Nunez is a somewhat divisive figure at Anfield. The Uruguayan has cult hero status among some sections of supporters after scoring twice in a dramatic win for Liverpool over 10-man Newcastle last season. He also netted in the 99th minute in a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last term while this season he scored twice in stoppage time in a 2-0 win over Brentford.

While he has had his heroic moments, he has been guilty of missing a large number of big chances. Last season, he missed 27 - according to the Premier League website. He has been used less by Arne Slot this season. The Dutchman will no doubt have noticed Isak’s form for Newcastle but whether a mega swap deal can be done is another question.