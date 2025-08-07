Liverpool have not given up on signing Alexander Isak this summer.

Liverpool are ‘convinced’ Alexander Isak would be a perfect addition to Arne Slot’s team as they prepare to defend their Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently locked into an intriguing transfer saga with the Swedish striker, who is now adamant he wants to leave Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side have stood firm on keeping him at the club so far but the situation is far from straight forward.

Isak is now training alone amid the growing uncertainty surrounding his future. The 25-year-old was initially training with former club Real Sociedad and did not fly out to join Newcastle on their pre-season tour.

Things now seem to be unravelling at St James’ Park as Isak has made it clear to the club he wants to leave.

Will Liverpool submit a second bid for Alexander Isak?

The main talking point is now whether Liverpool will come in with a second offer for Isak after their first approach was rejected. Newcastle knocked back a bid worth a reported £110 million from the Reds and contrasting reports have been doing the rounds over whether they will return with an improved package.

David Ornstein has teased a potential second bid from Liverpool in a recent update and Spanish outlet Fichajes has also made a bold claim about their stance when it comes to Isak.

The outlet claims that Liverpool are ‘convinced’ Isak would ‘fit perfectly’ into Slot’s set-up and he has the ability to become ‘one of the great attacking players of the next decade’ if he makes the move to Anfield.

With such high expectations of him, Liverpool are ‘willing to raise their financial offer’ to Newcastle in attempt to snap up Sweden international.

Alexander Isak keen on Liverpool move

The report claims that as things stand, ‘everything points’ to Liverpool returning to the table with ‘an even bigger offer’ than their initial bid. Isak is also said to be keen on the idea of moving to Merseyside.

Last week, Florian Plettenberg reported that Isak has made it clear to his representatives that he ‘only wants to join Liverpool’. Manchester United reportedly made an enquiry about his services but he turned down the interest as he ‘only wants Liverpool’.

Isak’s camp are reportedly optimistic that a deal will be reached before the summer transfer window slams shut in a matter of weeks. Conversations between Liverpool and the player are said to have been successful, with Plettenberg reporting that a deal until 2031 is ‘100 percent done’.

If the report is true, only a transfer fee stands in the way of the Reds signing what will more than likely be a new British record, with Isak headed to Merseyside. However, there’s still plenty of life left in this saga and we can expected it to keep ticking over as we approach Deadline Day.