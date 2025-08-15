Alexander Isak applauds the fans during a warm up for Newcastle | Getty Images

Liverpool could be given a second chance at signing Alexander Isak following this transfer update.

The transfer deadline is quickly approaching and Liverpool don’t have long left to finalise any remaining summer deals. Their interest in Alexander Isak remains high but Newcastle United have made their stance on a sale clear.

The Magpies will not entertain any offers for Isak this summer unless a solid replacement is brought in first. Even then, the risk of Liverpool walking away empty-handed is high, as The Telegraph reported last week Newcastle have closed the door completely on the striker’s links with Anfield.

But like with any transfer window, twists and turns can be expected, especially in the final weeks and days. Liverpool may have been handed a glimmer of hope in their Isak pursuit, thanks to a potential domino effect elsewhere in the Premier League.

Liverpool could reignite Alexander Isak pursuit

Newcastle have identified multiple centre-forward targets this summer but have been pipped at the post for each one of them. Their recent interest in Benjamin Sesko ended when he opted for Manchester United instead, while new Reds signing Hugo Ekitike was another target on their radar.

The Magpies have had tough luck on the market this window but they could be able to shift their interest in Yoane Wissa up a gear.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ‘planning to advance’ with the Brentford forward as soon as possible, following the news that the Bees have agreed to sign Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth.

The transfer expert reports that Ouattara is expected to sign with Brentford in the next 24 hours, after a £37 million bid was accepted. This could now open the door to a Wissa exit, who has made it clear he wants to leave the Bees.

Yoane Wissa signing could allow Alexander Isak exit

Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, has been made unavailable by Brentford manager Keith Andrews. The boss confirmed that the 28-year-old will not feature in their opening clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend as he is ‘not in the same space’ as his teammates who are ready to compete.

“I have made a decision he is not [available]. It has been a very disrupted pre-season - I think you're aware of that interest in Yoane,” Andrews told the media ahead of the return of the Premier League.

“[I'm] very clear on the situation. As a head coach, I want Yoane in the building, to be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that moving forwards but I am very understanding of his situation.

“I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist, but we have to focus on the players who are ready to play and perform on Sunday and I don't think Yoane's in that space. For Yoane on Sunday, he won't be involved.”

Newcastle are fond admirers of Wissa and as he scored just three goals less than Isak last season, he could be viewed as a solid replacement for the Swede. Should a deal be get over the line in time, it could reopen the door for Liverpool to place another bid for Isak but only time will tell if Newcastle are in a position to sell.