Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut against Atletico Madrid. | Getty Images

Liverpool broke the British transfer record signing Alexander Isak, this is how agents have rated the deal of the summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a transfer window where clubs in the Premier League spent more money than the rest of Europe put together with Liverpool leading the way.

The net spend table was topped by Arsenal, however, the Reds spent more money than anyone else assembling a star-studded squad that has a hint of the Galacticos about it. The reality is, it is a squad that is yet to hit top gear with Arne Slot struggling to find the right blend and formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front and centre of these struggles are record signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, for different reasons, neither have hit the ground running in the way that the manager would have wanted with agents telling The Athletic what they thought of the Isak saga in particular.

Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool assessed by agents

With 20 agents spoken to, The Athletic posed a series of questions with them asked to vote on the best signing of the summer and the worst. Interestingly, Isak registered a vote on both lists. One, who was positive about the £125m deal for the Sweden international said that: “He will transform Liverpool's attack for years and help to replace Mohamed Salah”.

Missing pre-season clearly hasn’t helped the 25-year old in terms of adapting and getting up to speed. Given his history of quadricep and hamstring injuries, Liverpool are right to be patient.

In terms of talent, the money invested in Isak is a safe bet. It is on Slot to find the right combination around him and whether or not to make a subtle shift in tactics and play Isak with Hugo Ekitike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The France international’s impact suggests that he shouldn’t be resigned to being a backup option. Ekitike and Isak are completely different strikers to Darwin Nunez and Firminho, so there was always going to be teething problems, it is up to the manager to find a solution.

‘Isak signing goes against everything Liverpool stands for’

It wasn’t all good news for Isak and Liverpool, and The Athletic were told by one agent that how the striker behaved goes against everything that the Anfield outfit stands for:

“Because of what Liverpool paid for him, but also in terms of the culture of the football club,” said an agent. “Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, is a good human being and handled that with as much dignity as he could. For me, (the way Isak behaved) goes away from Liverpool's core principles — it's always been about the club, not an individual, at Liverpool.”

What happened behind the scenes at St James’ Park will come out eventually and what promises were made to Isak for him to down tools will also be revealed. Ultimately, the player got his wish but any external noise will only go away once he starts scoring goals and causing the sort of carnage he caused on Tyneside.