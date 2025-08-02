Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Alexander Isak.

Liverpool and Alexander Isak are once again commanding the headlines as the end-to-end transfer saga continues.

The Reds recently shook things up when they vocalised their willing to spend £120 million on signing the Swede in an informal approach to Newcastle United. The Premier League champions have since followed up with their first official bid, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of Isak beyond this summer but the feeling appears to be far from mutual from Isak’s point of view. The 25-year-old has been training away from the rest of his team and a new update has suggested it’s now only an agreement with the Magpies that’s standing in the way of a Liverpool transfer.

Liverpool and Isak agreement ‘100 percent done’

According to Florian Plettenberg, Isak has ‘made it clear he only wants to join Liverpool’ and has even turned down a recent enquiry from Manchester United. The Sky reporter claims an agreement between Isak and Liverpool until 2031 is ‘100 percent done’

The striker’s representatives also ‘remain optimistic’ that an agreement can be reached with Newcastle this year, despite them shutting down a £120 million offer from the Reds.

Plettenberg’s full update on X reads: “Understand Alexander Isak has once again made it clear that he only wants to join Liverpool FC. Even Manchester United made an enquiry in recent days, but Isak turned it down. He only wants LFC.

“The player’s camp remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached this transfer window, after a £120m bid was rejected by NUFC. Isak’s agreement with LFC until 2031 is 100 percent done.”

Contrasting reports over Alexander Isak

Isak has been training alone with former club Real Sociedad while Eddie Howe’s side are in South Korea for their pre-season tour. David Ornstein of The Athletic has also reported that Newcastle have tried to tie Isak down with with a new and improved contract at St James’ Park, which would have included a release clause for next summer.

However, Isak has not changed his stance on what he wants for his future. Both he and his representatives have ‘made this clear’ to Newcastle for some time.

Contrastingly, The Telegraph’s Matt Law has reported that the Magpies are ‘adamant they will not be bullied’ into selling Isak and Liverpool have decided they will not follow up with a second bid for the 25-year-old.

Multiple reports related to Liverpool and Isak have been doing the rounds lately. The Premier League champions remain linked with Newcastle’s star man but it remains to be seen if a deal will materialise this window.

The latest update from Plettenberg claims Isak wants the move to Anfield but Newcastle have stood firm on keeping him at the club. After returning 23 Premier League goals last season, the centre-forward finished only behind Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah in the league’s goalscoring ranks.

