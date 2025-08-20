The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues | Getty Images

Liverpool's hopes of signing Alexander Isak this summer hinge on Newcastle United being able to find a suitable replacement

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak and Newcastle United have both gone public over the striker’s future at the club amid continued links to Liverpool.

Isak put out a statement on social media claiming promises made to him by the Magpies had been broken while also accusing the club of creating a misleading narrative over his desire to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He insisted he cannot continue at the club and that him moving on was in the best interests of all parties.

Newcastle responded to refute some of Isak’s claims but did not go as far to say the striker was not for sale. They said he can leave under the right circumstances but then insisted they do not see the “conditions for a sale” being met before the window closes.

One of the circumstances for Newcastle to allow Isak to leave would be finding a suitable replacement for the striker and they are said to be in talks with one striker who is keen on the move to St James’ Park.

Discussions underway for Jorgen Strand Larsen

Newcastle “retain a firm interest” in Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen with the striker part of a small shortlist for the Magpies to strengthen their attack. That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who further adds that discussions are taking place over a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strand Larsen is “keen” on the possibility of joining Newcastle but he is not ready to push for an exit from Wolves.

The player’s desire to make the move to the Magpies is a boost to Liverpool in their pursuit of Isak. Newcastle would likely need to sign two strikers before they consider selling Isak and Yoane Wissa of Brentford continues to be linked.

Newcastle have had a tough time convincing targets to make the move to the club this summer but Larsen’s willingness to join the Magpies will come as a positive for those at St James Park, as well as those at Anfield as they continue to monitor Isak’s situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool face Newcastle United in first Premier League away game

It promises to be an intense atmosphere for Liverpool as they travel to Newcastle United in their first away game of the Premier League season on Monday night.

As things stand, Isak appears unlikely to feature for either club. He has told the Magpies he does not plan to play for the club again or re-integrate with the squad.

Speaking about Isak after a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, Magpies boss Eddie Howe admitted his players need to put the distractions from the saga to one side.

"I hope it's resolved quickly, because it's news around us all the time," he told broadcasters at Villa Park. "Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like a resolution," Howe added. "When I say we, I'm talking about myself and I'm sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.

"Any Premier League season can be hard enough. You don't need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we're doing."