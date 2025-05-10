Liverpool hopes of signing 'dream' 27-goal target fading despite Arne Slot backing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool may have been priced out of pursuing this leading summer transfer target.

Liverpool have a huge advantage as they head into the summer transfer window. As the newly crowned Premier League champions, the Reds boast a huge pull for transfer targets around the world.

Liverpool have been linked with a handful of the same names for months now, and some are looking increasingly likely to become realistic signings once the season ends. However, one link has been starting to fizzle out and a new update suggests that despite a lot of backing from fans, pundits and even Arne Slot, it will not come to fruition this summer.

Liverpool ‘unlikely’ to pay Alexander Isak asking price

Alexander Isak has been firmly on Liverpool’s radar for some time now but Newcastle United are adamant their star striker is going nowhere. In a new update from Football Insider, it seems the Magpies have priced their Premier League rivals firmly out of the running for the Sweden international.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘unlikely’ to pay Newcastle what they are looking for, which is upwards of the £100 million mark. It was recently reported that the Reds will have a budget of £150 million to spend this summer, and they are on the market for more than just a centre-forward.

Isak has been viewed as the ‘dream’ signing to arrive at Anfield this summer. With a stunning 27 goals across the season, the 25-year-old is a highly sought-after target. He has proven himself against a number of tough rivals, including Liverpool themselves. His goal in the Carabao Cup final was the dagger in the heart of the Reds, putting the game out of reach as Federico Chiesa’s late effort proved to be merely a consolation.

Slot reportedly views Isak as the ‘perfect’ fit for this Liverpool team but Newcastle’s hard bargain nature has made it highly unlikely the Premier League champions will fork out such a high fee when other areas also need improving.

Liverpool shift attention to other striker targets

Isak is not the only goalscoring centre-forward on Liverpool’s radar. As they look to move on from the troublesome era of Darwin Nunez, the Reds are eager to sign a clinical and reliable No.9 to take their attack to the next level.

Nunez is expected to leave this summer, and interest from Saudi Arabia has reignited, meaning Liverpool could sanction a permanent sale and recoup a good chunk of what they paid for him.

In the meantime, they remain keen on signing Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old has impressed since embarking on his loan adventure in Germany. Ekitike signed permanently last summer after a loan spell and has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists this season.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his status at Frankfurt earlier this week.

“Hugo Ekitike will leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, plan clear as several top clubs have already made contact. Premier League top sides approached Eintracht and player’s camp; Ekitike wants to focus on reaching UCL with Eintracht and then decide his future right after,” the transfer expert wrote on X.