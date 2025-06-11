Liverpool are battling Man Utd and Chelsea to land a 37-goal forward from Serie A

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of a striker this summer after a new transfer twist in the ongoing saga surrounding Victor Osimhen.

TBR Football claims the champions had previously held talks with the representatives of the Nigerian striker in May as they enquired about the prospect of a potential transfer this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal activated the striker’s release clause it was anticipated by most experts that Liverpool along with a host of other top clubs in Europe had been priced out of a potential deal due to the finances the Middle East club were able to offer.

Osimhen had gone close to joining Saudi side Al Alhi in the summer of 2024, but the deal fell through after Napoli changed their asking price for his permanent transfer in the final moments, with the Jeddah side instead signing Ivan Toney.

However, no such obstacles appeared to be in place for Al-Hilal to get Osimhen until the 26-year-old in a dramatic twist opted against signing a reported £650,000 per-week deal with the Pro League runners up to instead prioritise a move to Europe.

This huge turn in events leaves Liverpool with a chance to get a deal over the line and steal a march over Manchester United and Chelsea, who had previously been linked with the Napoli frontman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool unlikely to get dream target Alexander Isak

TBR Football chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey has claimed throughout the season that Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is a ‘dream’ target for both Liverpool and Arsenal. However, David Ornstein has previously said there’s no chance Isak leaves Newcastle this summer.

The Swedish international, who cost the Magpies a club record £63m in 2022, has seen his market value rise dramatically over the last three years after proving to be a huge hit in the North East.

Overall, Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 games for the St James’ Park club in the last three seasons, including a winner in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and a screamer in a 3-3 draw in the league, which already makes him one of the club’s highest scorers in the Premier League era behind Alan Shearer.

Isak is blessed with exceptional speed, great dribbling ability and immense composure in front of goal which has drawn comparisons to Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football but is reported to be untouchable this summer, with Mail Sport reporting that chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has told the hierarchy not to sell the Swede at any price even if their previously reported £150m price tag is met.

Liverpool are in the process of freshening up their squad. They’ve already signed Jeremie Frimpong for £29m and are closing in on both midfielder Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee and potentially left-back Milos Kerkez as well.

Should both deals go through it would likely take Liverpool’s spending to something close to the £200m mark and though the club may still have funds left over for a striker, it’s likely the champions wouldn’t be able to bid in excess of £150m for a striker whose club have already made it clear they have no intention of selling.

Unlike last summer, Newcastle are believed to be on sound financial footing when it comes to PSR which further hinders Liverpool’s hopes of opening up on any potential dialogue over a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Victor Osimhen could be the perfect Alexander Isak alternative

Victor Osimhen may not be tried and tested in the Premier League at this stage, but he has already proven himself to be one of the most lethal strikers around in world football.

Osimhen’s rise began with a loan spell at Charleroi in Belgium back in 2017 where he impressed after failing to earn a first team spot at Wolfsburg having graduated from the academy. He went on to score 18 goals in 38 games during his sole season at Lille before establishing himself as a modern day great at Napoli.

The Nigerian is renowned for his excellent speed, goalscoring instincts and his immense strength to hold off opposition defences, with many of his attributes drawing comparisons to Chelsea great Didier Drogba.

Overall, Osimhen has scored 76 goals and contributed 18 assists in 133 matches for Napoli, which are statistics not too dissimilar to Isak at Newcastle United, with both players having a goal per game ratio of 0.57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old is also coming off the back of his best goalscoring season to date after a fruitful loan spell at Galatasaray which saw him register a staggering 37 goals in 41 appearances this term, including 26 in the league as the Istanbul side lifted the title.

He’s also gained more experience than Isak in Europe’s elite competition, having scored nine in 17 Champions League games in comparison to Isak’s record of one in six appearances.

Osimhen has also proven he can adapt to different leagues quickly having thrived in Belgium, France, Italy and Turkey in recent years, which suggests he could adapt to English football, while he’s also an attainable target for Liverpool due to his reported release clause of £63.2m. The striker is also believed to have expressed a desire to play in England, as per claims from Liverpool Echo.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have expressed an interest in Osimhen but Liverpool could present the most attractive option for the player, having recently won the league title while also expressing great ambition in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also likely that Darwin Nunez will depart Anfield this summer to potentially help raise money for Osimhen’s arrival. The Uruguayan joined the club for a deal worth up to £85m in 2022 but is likely to be available for a lower figure after struggling last season. Furthermore, Osimhen’s failed move to Saudi could leave Al-Hilal looking at alternatives.

Given his experience, £63m price tag and his rejection of the Saudi Pro League - Osimhen would be the perfect fit to complete Liverpool’s attack and cause nightmares for Premier League defences.