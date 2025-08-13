The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues as he closes the book on his commitment to Newcastle United.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has weighed in on Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak and has raised a ‘huge red flag’ over Newcastle United’s search for a replacement.

The Isak saga continues to keep the headlines in a tight grip. Time before the transfer window closes for the year is starting to run out and despite Isak looking to leave St James’ Park, the details remain complicated.

Newcastle are on the market for a new centre-forward but it remains to be seen if they will get a deal done and if they will, in turn, follow through with an Isak sale.

After failing to sign multiple targets, including Hugo Ekitike, the Magpies are now closely linked with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. However, Borson has raised his concerns about Chelsea’s willing to sell the striker.

Liverpool met with Alexander Isak transfer strategy warning

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson said: “The fact that Chelsea want to sell him is a huge red flag. He’s absolutely prime in Chelsea’s age bracket. They know him inside out and they want to sell him. That should tell you everything you need to know about it.”

The former Manchester City financial adviser then followed up with his take on how he sees the Liverpool and Isak situation playing out this window.

“In terms of Isak, I’d be saying either right now you’re not going, you can go for £150 million next summer, or you’ve got the next few days for them [Liverpool] to put £150 million on the table. I certainly would not be leaving it to the end of the window, and I certainly wouldn’t be scrambling around for some replacement that you don’t really rate.”

Liverpool and Alexander Isak latest

Things have gotten into quite the mess at SJP, as Isak has now closed himself off to Newcastle completely. Despite Newcastle standing firm on their stance that he is not for sale, the player is not willing to reintegrate himself into the team.

According to The Athletic, the anticipation that he will not feature against Aston Villa is rising and Isak is now ‘adamant’ he will ‘never represent Newcastle again’. Even if the club do refuse a sale and he remains on their roster, the Sweden international sees his career with the Magpies as ‘finished’ and has ‘no desire’ to return to team duties.

Liverpool have already seen a bid worth £110m turned down by their Premier League rivals. Contrasting reports have done the rounds on whether the Reds will return with an improved bid or not, but the £150m valuation doesn’t seem to be going away.

Naturally, Newcastle do not want to part ways easily with such an influential player but if this situation continues and Isak refuses to play, they may be forced to lower their expectations at some point anyway. Liverpool already have new signing Hugo Ekitike but Isak has been on their radar for some time now.