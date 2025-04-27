Jamie Redknapp | Getty Images,

Liverpool have won the 2024/25 Premier League title

Liverpool have won their 20th Premier League title following their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds only needed a point to seal the trophy and got the job done in the end. Anfield was in party mode throughout and Arne Slot’s side gave the supporters plenty to cheer about.

It has been an impressive first year at the helm for the Dutchman. He arrived last year following Jurgen Klopp’s exit and his team have been consistent throughout this term. They have been a tough nut to crack and have lost only twice in the league.

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher hails Alexis MacAllister

Alexis MacAllister has been praised by former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp for his goal against Spurs. The attacking midfielder got himself on the scoresheet in the first half. Redknapp said at half time: “This is fantastic. MacAllister has been different class. The amount of tackles he has won, the energy. He’s the player who grabbed the game by the scruff of it’s neck when things were going against them.

“(Ryan) Gravenberch was just too strong for Archie Gray and he (MacAllister) hits that so hard, it’s a brilliant strike. We have seen him do this time and time again. It’s not an easy one. That was so good, just too strong. Wow. Unstoppable. The goalkeeper has no chance.”

The Reds fell behind after their ex-striker Dominic Solanke struck early on. However, they fought back well to turn the match around. They led 3-1 at the interval after goals by Luis Diaz, MacAllister and Cody Gakpo.

Salah added a fourth after the break before Destiny Udogie scored an own goal. The hosts had 63% possession and 25 shots, eight of which were on target. Pressure has mounted further on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and they are sat in 16th place in the table.

Liverpool ace wins first Premier League title

Liverpool signed MacAllister back in 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion. He has since become a key player for the Reds and is one of their most prized assets. The Argentina international, 26, has made 93 appearances in all competitions and has scored 14 goals.

He helped his current club win the Carabao Cup in his first year. The former Brighton and Hove Albion man can now add his league title medal to his personal trophy cabinet. Slot’s men will be hoping for more of the same again next year.

Liverpool have managed to secure Virgil van Dijk and Salah down to new deals which will boost their hopes of another successful campaign. It remains to be seen at this stage whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will follow suit. For the time being though, they will be enjoying their latest triumph. They have four more fixtures left to play before they can put their feet up for a while.

Next up is an away trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea. They then lock horns with Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace. The Reds will lift the trophy on the final day against the latter.