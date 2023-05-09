Liverpool have been grafting hard to secure the signing of Alexis Mac Allister this summer and the club “already have an agreement” with the midfielder and Brighton in place.

That’s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who report that Jurgen Klopp and his team have been burning the midnight oil in order to get a deal over the line for the World Cup winner. Liverpool were recently in contact with Brighton until “late at night” to discuss terms and conditions for Mac Allister’s potential transfer.

The report also claims that the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign the Argentinian on a five-year contract, which would see the Seagulls pocket €60 million (£52m) towards their own summer spending.

This is significantly less than what the Reds were quoted to pay for Jude Bellingham, who was their main target for a long time until they were forced to end their interest. Other midfielders have also been linked to Liverpool as Klopp focuses on strengthening his engine room after what has been a very inconsistent season for his team.

Mason Mount is one potential target who the Reds are said to be very interested in, as is Ryan Gravenberch. Several players are also expected to leave Liverpool once the 2022/23 season ends, which opens up even more room for a midfield revamp.

James Milner has been heavily linked to Brighton, which would see him go in the opposite direction to Mac Allister once his contract runs out. Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also become free agents this summer, as will long-serving Anfield icon Roberto Firmino, who leaves behind a real legacy with the Reds.