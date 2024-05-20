Liverpool have finally waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and next season will see them enter a new era for the first time in nearly a decade.

Arne Slot will bring fresh energy and a fresh set of ideas to the club and it is likely he will oversee some moves this summer. Reports have been strong linking Liverpool with multiple moves and with the likes of Joel Matip and Thiago leaving, there could be some additions.

Slot will inherit a very strong squad but there are plenty of links to talented stars across Europe and, if the club are successful in the market, then the starting XI for next season could be even stronger. Here’s what a potential XI could look like if the rumours are true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Still one of the best keepers in world football, he will be key going forward.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back will begin next year as their first-choice in that position after producing another typically brilliant attacking campaign.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman should continue to captain the side and be a key figure at the start of Arne Slot's reign.