Jurgen Klopp's final game was a success but what does the future hold?

Liverpool and Arne Slot's new £415m starting-XI if transfers rumours are true including 23-goal African star - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 20th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 19:11 BST

The summer window is likely to bring change for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Liverpool have finally waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and next season will see them enter a new era for the first time in nearly a decade.

Arne Slot will bring fresh energy and a fresh set of ideas to the club and it is likely he will oversee some moves this summer. Reports have been strong linking Liverpool with multiple moves and with the likes of Joel Matip and Thiago leaving, there could be some additions.

Slot will inherit a very strong squad but there are plenty of links to talented stars across Europe and, if the club are successful in the market, then the starting XI for next season could be even stronger. Here’s what a potential XI could look like if the rumours are true.

Still one of the best keepers in world football, he will be key going forward.

The right-back will begin next year as their first-choice in that position after producing another typically brilliant attacking campaign.

The Dutchman should continue to captain the side and be a key figure at the start of Arne Slot's reign.

The 23-year-old defender has been an unsung hero for Xabi Alonso starting 23 times in the league. His deal expires in 2026 and he could be one player to make a big move this summer after an impressive campaign in Germany. Tall, athletic and experienced for club and country, he could be an apt Matip replacement.

