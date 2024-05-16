Liverpool have fallen away in the final third of the season despite such a promising campaign with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club.

His era brought success, great football and re-established the club among the elite and he leaves after compiling a very strong squad that is capable of challenging for trophies under the incoming Arne Slot next season. With fantastic young players, experienced figures and a strong bench, there is certainly reason to be hopeful for the fans going forward. However, with the season drawing to a close we’ve decided to look at what their strongest XI looks like - as it stands.