Liverpool have fallen away in the final third of the season despite such a promising campaign with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club.
His era brought success, great football and re-established the club among the elite and he leaves after compiling a very strong squad that is capable of challenging for trophies under the incoming Arne Slot next season. With fantastic young players, experienced figures and a strong bench, there is certainly reason to be hopeful for the fans going forward. However, with the season drawing to a close we’ve decided to look at what their strongest XI looks like - as it stands.
1. GK - Alisson Becker
Being without the Brazilian for over 20 games has been an issue this season. And while Kelleher has deputised well, Alisson's overall quality is just better and he remains a world-class shot-stopper.
2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Statistically the best attacking defender in the league this season, he remains an absolute cheat code at right-back. Photo: (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
3. CB - Virgil van Dijk
Van Dijk is the skipper and still so key at the back.
4. CB - Jarell Quansah
Klopp's trust in Quansah has paid off massively this season and he has emerged following Joel Matip's long-term injury. Despite just 16 games of senior football prior to this campaign, he has clearly been one of the best young defenders in Europe and ranks highly across all defensive figures.
