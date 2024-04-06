Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG have all been linked with a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr ahead of the summer transfer window - additionally, they are all willing to pay ‘a lot of money’ to secure his signature.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, who mention that each of the three clubs in pursuit could pay as much £172 million to snap him up. Despite this, Los Blancos are unwilling to let him leave the club - the Brazilian is also happy at Madrid and also has not intention of leaving.

Nevertheless, the with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe next season, Vinicius Jr’s position could be in contempt - he is most effective when deployed as a left winger or as an out-and-out striker, which are also Mbappe’s best positions. Due to this, he made need to depart the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium ahead of the upcoming campaign to receive the first-team football that he deserves.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV [via Forbes], Vinicius Jr said: “A good moment of the season is coming, good games, and I want to continue like this - hopefully without injuries. Injuries have cost me a little bit this season. [I have] changed my game. The opposition don't know how to defend me.”

What would Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr bring to Liverpool?

A lightning-quick, versatile attacking player, Vinicius Jr would bring dynamic, forward-thinking dribbling to Liverpool’s front three. He is most comfortable when running at players - as such, he would an excellent option to help punctuate the Reds’ devastating counter attacks.