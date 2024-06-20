Liverpool and Everton predicted 2024/25 Premier League finish after takeover update and latest transfer news

By Georgia Goulding
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:50 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 20:01 BST

Both Merseyside clubs have a lot to fight for once the new season gets underway.

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been locked in and the clubs have discovered their first and last games of the campaign, as well as everything in between.

Liverpool are up against the newly promoted Ipswich Town on August 17th at Portman Road for a lunchtime kick-off, while Everton will host Brighton and Hove Albion later in the afternoon at 3pm.

Both sides have big points to prove following their run in the 2023/24 campaign. Liverpool missed out on lifting a final Premier League trophy under Jurgen Klopp and will be hoping to get off to a strong start with new manager Arne Slot at the hilt. Meanwhile, although the Toffees comfortably avoided relegation in the end, it was still another nervous ordeal for the blue side of the city and they will be desperate not to repeat the last three years. There is optimism the club can kick on after The Friedkin Group agreed a deal in principle last week to take over the club.

With a long stretch of the transfer window ahead of us, clubs can look at adding new recruits to their squads in order to deliver the best possible performances in the new season. And while it’s much too soon to really make any proper predictions on how the final table will look, that hasn’t stopped some simulations of the the 2024/25 standings. BonusCodeBets has produced a predicted table, which you can check out below and discuss the likelihood of each position.

23 points

1. 20th — Southampton

23 points | Getty Images

25 points

2. 19th — Ipswich Town

25 points | Getty Images

30 points

3. 18th — Leicester City

30 points | Getty Images

34 points

4. 17th — Brighton and Hove Albion

34 points | Getty Images

