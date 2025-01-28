Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

How will the Reds and the Blues shape up come the end of the Premier League season?

Liverpool and Everton are yet to play each other this season as the Merseyside Derby initially scheduled for December was postponed. Due to the impact of Storm Darragh at the end of 2024, the final clash between the red and blue sides of the city at Goodison Park was put on ice.

The new derby date on Everton soil has been moved to Wednesday, February 12th, sandwiched between an FA Cup and Premier League clash for both teams. The Merseyside rivals are the only clubs in the league with games in-hand, which presents a crucial opportunity for both teams in their respective season missions.

High-flying Liverpool are pushing for the title and could add to their six-point lead with a win over Everton. Meanwhile, the Toffees will look to keep closing the gap between them and the top ten as they host their final derby at Goodison.

Everton have two statement victories under their belt following their latest outings, including their 3-2 triumph over a struggling Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool have lost just one game all season but recent draws against the likes of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have made fans sweat a little.

This season has been a thrilling one regardless of how the final table looks. Manchester City look set to relinquish their four years of dominance, while teams like Forest and Bournemouth are comfortably performing in the top half of the table.

After every game-week, Opta refreshes its projected end-of-season table. Following wins for both Liverpool and Everton, let’s see where their latest results puts them in the predicted final Premier League standings, with their projected points.

Predicted Premier League final table

20th: Southampton (16.1 pts)

Southampton have hardly been able to catch a break this season and look set to fall straight back down to the Championship.

19th: Leicester City (28.7 pts)

Championship winners Leicester City have also struggled to re-adapt to the top flight.

18th: Ipswich Town (29.5 pts)

A clean sweep for the newly promoted teams as Ipswich Town are also predicted to drop straight back down.

17th: Wolves (32.5 pts)

Wolves started off with a nightmare season but look likely to turn it around and keep their place in the Premier League for another year.

16th: Everton (41.2 pts)

Despite struggling near the bottom three again, Everton are projected to finish the season with a healthy gap between them and any relegation danger.

15th: West Ham (45.3 pts)

A stark difference from last season’s finish, when the Hammers came ninth.

14th: Tottenham Hotspur (45.5 pts)

Amid a disaster season, Tottenham are currently 15th in the table as things stand, and it doesn’t look like any significant improvement is going to be made between now and the end of the term.

13th: Crystal Palace (47.2 pts)

Despite some early concerns with an eight-game run without a win, Crystal Palace have clawed their way back into a decent position considering the initial speculation.

12th: Manchester United (48.5 pts)

After securing their worst ever Premier League finish last season, Manchester United are on track for an even worse campaign.

11th: Brentford (49.5 pts)

The Bees are currently 11th in the table and look set to keep that position until the end of the season.

10th: Fulham (51.8 pts)

Fulham are also on track to keep their current position and start the top 10.

9th: Brighton & Hove Albion (55.1 pts)

A pattern is occurring here... this top 10 looks very similar to how the table is currently stacked.

8th: Aston Villa (58.7 pts)

No Champions League finish for Aston Villa this time round.

7th: Bournemouth (63.9 pts)

Bournemouth have put in some solid performances this season and are predicted to finish five places higher than last time.

6th: Nottingham Forest (65.02 pts)

It’s not the top four finish fans may have been dreaming of but it’s a monumental improvement from their relegation battle just last season.

5th: Chelsea (65.33 pts)

After briefly being in the title running, Chelsea have fallen away from the pack and are on for a fifth-place finish.

4th: Newcastle United (65.34 pts)

With the ever-impressive Alexander Isak in attack, Newcastle have their second top four finish in three seasons.

3rd: Manchester City (69.6 pts)

The reigning champions are projected to take third this season, which is a strong finish considering the nightmare results they have endured.

2nd: Arsenal (78.5 pts)

Arsenal have been piling on the pressure but it doesn’t look like it will be enough to take the title.

1st: Liverpool (87.7 pts)

With a comfortable lead, Liverpool are the projected 2024/25 Premier League champions in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.