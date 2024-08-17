Liverpool and Everton set for key match-day change after Premier League rule switch

Getty Images

Liverpool make the trip to Ipswich Town while Everton host Brighton.

The 2024-25 Premier League season for both Merseyside clubs begins today.

Liverpool are up first as the Arne Slot era officially starts. The Reds’ new head coach takes charge of his first competitive game when his side travel to Ipswich Town for the lunchtime kick-off.

Meanwhile, Everton are afforded a home fixture in their final season at Goodison Park. They play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at the traditional time of 15.00 BST.

Sets of supporters from both sides will be excited for the new season, with the topics such as the summer transfer window raging before the respective games being discussed. The subject of each potential starting line-up will also be debated on the coaches and trains to Ipswich and the pubs around Goodison.

And fans will not have to wait as long to find out the starting XI that Liverpool and Everton name. Traditionally, line-ups have been made public one hour before kick-off. However, from this season, the Premier League have moved that forward to move in line with UEFA. Instead, team sheets will be released 75 minutes before matches.

Meanwhile, there has also been a limit on goal celebrations. They can last no longer than 30 seconds and will not be included in added-time.

Semi-automated offside technology is coming into use at some point in the season, with a trial first being carried out to ensure there are no issues.