Where Liverpool and Everton would rank in the Premier League table based on the last 10 fixtures.

With just three Premier League fixtures left, Liverpool and Everton have one last push to achieve their respective goals. The Reds are still in with a shot of securing a top four finish, and the Toffees are determined to avoid the dreaded bottom three.

It’s been a disappointing season by both Merseyside outfits’ standards and there’s definitely room for improvement in each camp. Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche will both be hoping to get some deals over the line once the transfer window opens but first they must decide their fate in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands, Liverpool are challenging for fourth place, which is currently occupied by bitter rivals Manchester United. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are both also in pursuit of Champions League qualification. Down the opposite end of the table, Everton are competing against Leicester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest in the tussle to stay above the drop zone.