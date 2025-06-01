Liverpool and Everton's hugely-impressive 10-year net spend compared to Premier League rivals
A busy summer of transfer activity is expected across Merseyside with both Liverpool and Everton making plans to significantly bolster their squads.
The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are also eyeing deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.
For Everton, they have a number of contract extensions to sort out before they look at adding to their squad. The Toffees enjoyed a hugely-positive second half of the campaign following the appointment of David Moyes.
They are set to move into their new stadium ahead of the next season and will hope to have some fresh faces in their squad too. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be out to defend their Premier League title with a new-look side.
Everton’s form under Moyes, if sustained for a full 38-game campaign- could be more than enough to mount a challenge for a European place. The Reds could smash the British transfer record if they sign Wirtz from Leverkusen but the Merseyside clubs have been among the more sensible clubs in the transfer market over the last 10 years.
We have put together the net spend from 17 Premier League clubs over the last 10 years, with Liverpool well below a number of sides around them while only one club - out of the 17 who have survived this season - spending less than Everton.
Liverpool and Everton 10-year Premier League net spend - compared to rivals
Below is the net spend of the current Premier League clubs over 10 years, barring those who have been relegated...
Man Utd - £1.047bn
Chelsea - £877m
Man City - £874m
Arsenal - £717m
Tottenham - £575m
Newcastle Utd - £467m
West Ham - £459m
Liverpool - £354m
Aston Villa - £321m
Bournemouth - £308m
Brighton - £265m
Wolves - £249m
Crystal Palace - £235m
Fulham - £228m
Nottingham Forest - £200m
Everton - £177m
Brentford - £49m
Liverpool and Everton’s most expensive sales and exits in the last 10 years
Gylfi Sigurdsson, Amadou Onana and Richarlison are Everton’s three most expensive signings with the trio all arriving within the last 10 years. With the latter two, the Toffees actually turned a profit on the pair.
Richarlison is the club’s third most expensive sale, with Onana second on the list of record departures. Their most expensive departure was Romelu Lukaku, as he joined Manchester United for £75m in 2017. The Toffees have also sold John Stones and Anthony Gordon for big fees in the last 10 years.
Across Stanley Park, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai are Liverpool’s record signings. Nunez looks set to depart Anfield for less than what Liverpool paid for him but Van Dijk has arguably more than paid back his fee.
Van Dijk was signed as Liverpool sanctioned the record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m. Luis Suarez is the second most expensive departure as he also left the Reds for Barcelona but that came 11 years ago. The Reds have managed to turn a profit on several players without securing mega-money moves, which has helped their net spend stay low within the last decade.
READ NEXT - After TAA and Heitinga - next Liverpool summer departure may have taken next step as 'personal terms agreed'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.