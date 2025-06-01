David Moyes, Manager of Everton (L) and Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool . | Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton are both expected to have busy summer transfer windows

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy summer of transfer activity is expected across Merseyside with both Liverpool and Everton making plans to significantly bolster their squads.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are also eyeing deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Everton, they have a number of contract extensions to sort out before they look at adding to their squad. The Toffees enjoyed a hugely-positive second half of the campaign following the appointment of David Moyes.

They are set to move into their new stadium ahead of the next season and will hope to have some fresh faces in their squad too. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be out to defend their Premier League title with a new-look side.

Everton’s form under Moyes, if sustained for a full 38-game campaign- could be more than enough to mount a challenge for a European place. The Reds could smash the British transfer record if they sign Wirtz from Leverkusen but the Merseyside clubs have been among the more sensible clubs in the transfer market over the last 10 years.

We have put together the net spend from 17 Premier League clubs over the last 10 years, with Liverpool well below a number of sides around them while only one club - out of the 17 who have survived this season - spending less than Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool and Everton 10-year Premier League net spend - compared to rivals

Below is the net spend of the current Premier League clubs over 10 years, barring those who have been relegated...

Man Utd - £1.047bn

Chelsea - £877m

Man City - £874m

Arsenal - £717m

Tottenham - £575m

Newcastle Utd - £467m

West Ham - £459m

Liverpool - £354m

Aston Villa - £321m

Bournemouth - £308m

Brighton - £265m

Wolves - £249m

Crystal Palace - £235m

Fulham - £228m

Nottingham Forest - £200m

Everton - £177m

Brentford - £49m

Liverpool and Everton’s most expensive sales and exits in the last 10 years

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Amadou Onana and Richarlison are Everton’s three most expensive signings with the trio all arriving within the last 10 years. With the latter two, the Toffees actually turned a profit on the pair.

Richarlison is the club’s third most expensive sale, with Onana second on the list of record departures. Their most expensive departure was Romelu Lukaku, as he joined Manchester United for £75m in 2017. The Toffees have also sold John Stones and Anthony Gordon for big fees in the last 10 years.

Across Stanley Park, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai are Liverpool’s record signings. Nunez looks set to depart Anfield for less than what Liverpool paid for him but Van Dijk has arguably more than paid back his fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Dijk was signed as Liverpool sanctioned the record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m. Luis Suarez is the second most expensive departure as he also left the Reds for Barcelona but that came 11 years ago. The Reds have managed to turn a profit on several players without securing mega-money moves, which has helped their net spend stay low within the last decade.