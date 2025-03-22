Liverpool and Everton return to Premier League action once the international break is over

Liverpool turned to Arne Slot as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. Prior to his switch to England, he caught the eye in the Eredivisie at Feyenoord.

The Reds are sat top of the Premier League table above Arsenal and are on course to win the title this season. However, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League recently.

They were also beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last time out. Next up for the Merseyside outfit is a league clash against rivals Everton after the international break.

As for the Toffees, they have seen an upturn in form since they brought back David Moyes. The former Manchester United and West Ham man was appointed after they sacked Sean Dyche and he has done an impressive job so far.

Liverpool and Everton’s season to date as they eye the Premier League season

Klopp leaving was a massive blow for Liverpool and he completely transformed the club during his lengthy tenure. This campaign was always going to be a transitional period for them.

Slot has adapted well to life in England and winning the league in his first year will be an incredible achievement by the Dutchman. It is disappointing to lose in the Carabao Cup final and to be out of the FA Cup and Champions League but he will be learning things about his team ahead of next term.

The Reds will ultimately working towards eventually not having the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson and will be looking to inject some fresh blood into their squad over the next couple of years as they look to became regular title winners ahead of opponents like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Everton are looking forward to moving into their new stadium and are heading into their final few outings at Goodison Park. It will be sad for them when they eventually move on but they have an exciting new era on the horizon now.

Moyes’ side have managed to climb away from danger and have a healthy gap between them and the drop zone now. They have the chance to bring in some more quality when the next transfer window opens as they look to compete higher up the table.

Liverpool and Everton’s position in the Premier League discipline table

Liverpool may lead the way at the summit but where do they and Everton sit in the discipline table in terms of how many fouls they have committed? Here we take a look, from the most fouls racked up this season - to the least...

Bournemouth, 399 fouls Wolves, 377 fouls Southampton, 352 fouls Chelsea, 342 fouls Brighton, 338 fouls Liverpool, 337 fouls Everton, 335 fouls Arsenal, 334 fouls Ipswich, 334 fouls West Ham, 333 fouls Aston Villa, 332 fouls Tottenham, 327 fouls Fulham, 326 fouls Leicester City, 311 fouls Manchester United, 309 fouls Nottingham Forest, 307 fouls Crystal Palace, 303 fouls Newcastle, 296 fouls Brentford, 227 fouls Manchester City, 215 fouls