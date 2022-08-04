Liverpool and Man City make transfer ‘approach’ amid release clause claim

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Reports in Italy suggest Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City if they choose to make a move for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The Algerian international has become a key figure for the Rossoneri after moving to the San Siro in a £15.5million move from Empoli in August 2019.

Bennacer has made over a century of appearances in all competitions over the last three years and helped Milan land their first Serie A title in over a decade last season.

His form during the closing stages of the title race came in for wholesome praise from Milan manager Stefano Pioli as he assessed his performance in a crucial win at Napoli.

Pioli said: “I am always inclined to praise the team more but it is right to praise Bennacer.

“He is playing great games, he has great technical skills and he is showing them match after match. We worked a lot and we did an important job with the three midfielders.”

There have been reports suggesting Bennacer is keen to extend his stay at Milan after forging a fearsome midfield partnership with Italian international Sandro Tonali and is said to looking to double his current salary and the £50million release close in his current contract.

That deal expires during the summer of 2024 and as yet an agreement over a new contract have failed to reach a successful conclusion.

CalcioMercato have reported Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all considering triggering the current release clause, with Jurgen Klopp said to be ‘very interested’ in adding the 24-year-old to his Reds squad.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has already addressed the options his has in midfield when he discussed the progress of young trio Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and new signing Fabio Carvalho.

Speaking after Sunday night’s friendly defeat against Strasbourg, he said: “You have to leave the doors open for the boys.

“I really don’t understand the discussion about the midfielders