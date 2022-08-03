Here are LiverpoolWorld’s predictions on where Liverpool are set to finish in this year’s Premier League season

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool had been hoping to achieve the miraculous and unimaginable quadruple but it was not to be.

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in hand, the Reds had hoped to pip Manchester City to first in the Premier League as well as beat at-the-time 13 time winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid when they reached the European final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But those final two trophies proved just too much to win in 2021/22.

However, this will give Jurgen Klopp and his squad more passion and motivation to go for all four next year. So far, the Reds have made three signings in the summer transfer season: Fabio Carvalho from Fulham; Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

After an extremely positive summer pre-season, which included a magnificent 3-1 win in the FA Community Shield over title rivals Manchester City, the Reds will hope for a strong 2022/23.

Here is where NationalWorld’s writers have placed the Reds in their league.

Ben Ramsdale: Liverpool to win

BirminghamWorld’s Ben Ramsdale has placed his bets on Liverpool to emerge victorious despite Manchester City being the bookies’ favourites.

He believes that Manchester United will join Liverpool in the top four. Ramsdale omits Chelsea from his top four Premier League finishes in favour of United and Tottenham Hotspur to lap up those final top four spots.

In terms of teams to be relegated, Ramsdale firmly says: “I’ll just say it right now, Bournemouth and Fulham will go straight back down.”

The third side, which Ramsdale refers to as the ‘surprise package’, is Southampton. Ramsdale flits between Brighton and Southampton but has suggested it will be Saints that struggle to back out of the relegation battle.

Both Plant and Cronin believe Haaland will be crucial if City are to win the league

Will Rooney: Manchester City to win

LiverpoolWorld writer believes that once again, it will go down to the wire but has suggested it will be City who pip their Liverpudlian rivals to the title once more.

Rooney explains: “I don’t think Liverpool will prioritise the domestic cups as much and maybe put as much emphasis into the league. But I think City have just got that squad depth and that knack of being able to get over the line.”

Tottenham Hotspur also pops up on Rooney’s top four. He believes that “Antonio Conte knows how to organise a team.

“The way they ended the year, they’re going to be even better this season.”

Michael Plant: City vs Liverpool

Plant believes both City and Liverpool are ‘streets ahead’ of their Premier League counterparts. What Plant does point out, however, is that City may find concern if their star 2022 signing Erling Haaland struggles with getting up to speed.

“What will be a concern is whether Haaland gets up to speed and how much they have to change the way they play to adapt him into the team.”

In terms of the unfortunate teams to be relegated, Plant puts Bournemouth in the mix along with Brentford and Leeds

Plant of ManchesterWorld argues: “I think this could be difficult, especially without someone like Christian Erikson.”

“I think Leeds as well, considering they weren’t a great side last year, have lost their two best players.”

Jordan Cronin: Manchester City to win

Manchester City is the team Cronin of NewcastleWorld has his eye on for the title in 2023. Cronin believes Liverpool will ‘run Man City close’ but when looking at the signings, City have signed Kalvin Phillips for ‘a real bargain’ at £45m.