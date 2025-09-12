Liverpool are interested in signing of Europe’s finest teenage prospects

Premier League title holders Liverpool are believed to be weighing up an exciting move to sign a highly-rated teenage prospect from Dutch heavyweights Ajax.

The Reds have enjoyed an unprecedented summer of spending which has seen them smash their club transfer record twice on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak while they’ve also added quality across the pitch with full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez both arriving along with new striker Hugo Ekitike.

The champions have not only shown intent to plan for the here and now, they’ve also invested in the future - by officially bringing in young goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal which had been agreed in principle last season along with exciting teenage forward Will Wright from Salford City. They’ve also added quality to their defence with the £26m capture of Giovanni Leoni from Parma and the club have already started to plan when they’ll introduce the 18-year-old Italian international to the first team squad.

They are expected to continue this trend in the January transfer window and beyond - and it’s thought that one of their prime targets is rising Belgian international Jorthy Mokio, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Who is Jorthy Mokio?

Jorthy Mokio is a 17-year-old Belgian footballer that has recently broken into the first team at Ajax. He came through the academy at Gent and was introduced into the first team in March 2024, just months after his 16th birthday.

Mokio played four matches in total for Gent before signing for Ajax in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. He initially went straight into the reserve team but after shining in 17 appearances was promoted into the senior squad towards the end of last season. At 16 years and 182 days, he became the youngest non-Dutch player ever to debut for Ajax. Later that same campaign he found the net against Union Saint-Gilloise to become the youngest goalscorer in Europa League history.

Mokio is a versatile footballer, capable of playing as both a central defensive midfielder, a centre-back and on occasion also being utilised in the left-back position. He’s physically robust, reads the game well and has great stamina, making him an increasingly important part of John Heitinga’s team in the Dutch capital. The youngster, who has already been capped for Belgium at senior level, will gain Champions League experience this season and is scheduled to face Chelsea during the league-phase of the tournament.

Why Liverpool are interested in Jorthy Mokio

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been keeping tabs on the player’s development and have been impressed with the way he has settled quickly into senior football at such a young age. Jorthy Mokio looks set to have a massive career in the game and has been compared to the likes of Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante in his ability to dictate the midfield battle and control the pattern of a football match.

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch as their main defensive midfield option but have in the past tried and failed to bring in competition, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both opting to join Chelsea two seasons ago.

Arne Slot has excellent knowledge of Dutch football from his time at Feyenoord which could potentially put him in an advantageous position with this transfer, while he also had John Hetinga (Mokio’s coach) working under him at Liverpool as assistant coach, meaning the pair share a good connection.

He’s currently under contract until 2027, meaning Ajax could potentially listen to offers in January, rather than losing the footballer for a cut-price figure in the final year of his deal.