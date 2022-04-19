Liverpool and Manchester United meet at Anfield tonight in a fixture that could have a major impact at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Reds are in an unstoppable run of form and know they will move to the top of the Premier League table if they can complete a league double over Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will go two points clear of title rivals Manchester City with a win - although their stay at the summit could be shortlived with City hosting Brighton and Hove Albion just 24 hours later.

Manchester United make the short trip to Anfield looking to banish memories of the 5-0 hammering inflicted on them by their hosts in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October.

Little went right for the Red Devils on that day as a Mo Salah hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a comfortable win at the home of one of their oldest rivals.

A win at Anfield won’t come easy - but if they can gain revenge for that October defeat, Rangnick’s side will move level on points with Spurs, who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League place.

A truly epic contest lies in wait.

Players on both sides of the divide have made an impact throughout the season - but how would a combined Liverpool and Manchester United side look?

LiverpoolWorld used the WhoScored rankings to see who makes the cut.

1. GK: Allison 6.88 Photo: LFC via Getty Images

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.55 Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. LB: Andy Robertson 7.21 Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB: Joel Matip 7.29 Photo: Getty Images