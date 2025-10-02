Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks deep in thought as he considers his side's next move. | Getty Images

Liverpool have contract decisions to make in the coming months if they want to avoid a repeat of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s contract situation with Ibrahima Konate remains a huge talking point as we approach the end of 2025. The centre-back is now well into the final 12 month of his terms and it is still unclear whether he will sign a new deal or not.

The Reds are reportedly still holding discussions behind the scenes but as things stand, Konate is yet to agree on an extension. With Real Madrid lurking and hoping to sign another Liverpool player, it’s a contract saga that could stretch well into the new year.

The Premier League champions are also expected to keep their stance on Andy Robertson open until January as well.

Will Andy Robertson sign a new Liverpool contract?

Robertson is another player whose contract expires in 2026. The left-back has played a huge part in Liverpool’s success over the years, and has been a first choice option for the majority of his time at Anfield.

Since the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Robertson has been demoted to a less regular role. The 31-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season as Arne Slot continues to keep faith in the Hungarian signing.

Kostas Tsimikas was sent out on loan to Roma over the summer, leaving just Kerkez and Robertson to fight for the left-back role. How much game time the latter receives between now and the new year could determine whether his future is still at Anfield or not.

“If he’s playing a key part after the turn of the year then he’ll likely get an extension. If he’s playing 40 games, they’ll do him again,” journalist Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop.

“If we get to the end of the season and he’s barely featuring, he’ll probably go. I don’t think he’s desperate to get out, but we’ll see what kind of part he’s got to play.”

Andy Robertson role at Liverpool

With Kerkez still settling in, Slot can take comfort knowing the experienced head of Robertson is on the bench waiting to step in if needed.

The Scotland captain replaced Kerkez in the first half against Burnley to settle things down after the Hungarian was booked for diving. Robertson also made an appearance in the first Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth, but he has been an unused substitute in the other four games so far.

Robertson is a reliable figure who is clearly thought highly of at Anfield. After the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Slot made the left-back the team’s vice-captain.

The 31-year-old also produced a crucial goal against Atletico Madrid in their opening Champions League match. Robertson started the game and opened the scoreline with a huge goal.

Atleti had been linked with Robertson over the summer when an Anfield exit looked highly likely following Kerkez’s. In the end, he admitted that his heart was ‘still in Liverpool’ and he made the decision to stay on Merseyside.