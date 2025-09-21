Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are bedding in a bulk of new players this season after a busy transfer window.

Liverpool are ‘exploring’ the option of a new contract for one of their most senior players after a telling moment with one of their new signings.

This summer saw significant changes under Arne Slot as they set a new benchmark for the most cash spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window.

The Reds also offloaded a long list of first team figures, including Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Liverpool strengthened multiple areas on the pitch, with some looming as higher priorities than others.

New full-backs were high on the priority list, as Trent Alexander-Arnold needed replacing and questions were being asked of Andy Robertson’s performances last season.

However, recent events at the club have highlight the Scotland captain’s importance to the team.

Liverpool planning new deal for Andy Robertson

Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Liverpool had been open to offers for Robertson over the summer.

However, the Premier League champions are now ‘exploring’ the idea of extending his terms at Anfield. According to Football Insider, the left-back still has a ‘role to play’ at the club, despite the odds being stacked against him since the summer.

Robertson’s contract is due to expire next June and his future has been cast into uncertainty, but Liverpool do not want to see him leave the club as a free agent. Especially as the club’s vice-captain, the 31-year-old does indeed play a big role at Anfield.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Andy Robertson over the next few months,” Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said.

“I think Liverpool will be hoping to keep hold of Andy Robertson with a new deal being explored and, look, he’s back in the team right now…so let’s see if Robertson gets a run in the team now with Kerkez taken out of the firing line after a difficult start to his life at Anfield.”

Milos Kerkez moment highlights importance of Andy Robertson

Kerkez has started all of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season but he was hauled off before half-time against Burnley after picking up an early yellow card.

The Hungarian’s switch to the Reds from Bournemouth hasn’t been as seamless as many expected. Kerkez was booked for simulation after just 22 minutes against Burnley and Slot made the admission that he can ‘never be 100 percent sure’ he won’t make another foul after going in the book.

“It was because he got a yellow card,” the manager told Match of the Day when asked about taking Kerkez off for Robertson in the 38th minute.

“I think the fans here thought a chance for them to win the game is if we ended up with a second yellow.

“With Milos I can never be 100% he doesn’t make the next foul, then the fans are on top of the referee. I thought the only way we could lose it today was if we went down to 10 men.”

