Andy Robertson | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend against rivals Everton

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be in confident mood after their eye-catching run of form. They are finding ways to win games and have a habit of striking late. Arne Slot’s side have won all four of their Premier League fixtures so far this season against AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Burnley.

They then beat Atletico Madrid in their latest outing on Wednesday night in the Champions League. The Merseyside giants overcame the La Liga side 3-2. Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk got their goals against Diego Simeone’s men at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool should start Andy Robertson against Everton

Liverpool dropped Milos Kerkez against Atletico Madrid for Robertson. Robertson, 31, put in a steady performance and should start again against Everton. He is a calming influence for the Reds at the back and deserves to get the nod against the Toffees.

Robertson, who has made 86 caps for the Scotland national team, has been a great servant to his current club since joining them back in 2017. Prior to his move, he had spells at Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City. He has since made 346 appearances in all competitions and has scored 12 goals.

It has been a tough start for Kerkez at Liverpool. They lured him away from fellow top flight side Bournemouth but things haven’t gone to plan for him just yet. He is still getting to grips with life with his new team and patience will be required as he continues to adapt to life in the North West.

He was substituted in the first half by Arne Slot away at Burnley last time out in the league. The full-back was on a yellow card and his head coach didn’t want to take any chances. As a result, Robertson came on for him and helped them secure a valuable three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez is still only 21 and has a bright future ahead of him. Slot can’t rely on him just yet though and that is why Robertson is such an important player to have around. He can also handle the emotional occasion of the derby and Slot must start the Scotsman and keep Kerkez out of the firing line. The Glasgow-born man sees his contract expire next year though and they have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Liverpool latest regarding Andy Robertson

Liverpool risk losing Robertson for free in June 2026 as things stand if they don’t agree an extension with him. Their decision to snap him up from Hull eight years ago has turned out to be a masterstroke. He has won everything with the Reds and has been a fans favourite.

Former footballer Ross McCormack has tipped him for a future switch to Celtic and said last year: “Andy, obviously, would love to come back and play for Celtic, I just can’t see that happening, to be honest. I am going to say not at all. I think Kieran Tierney is going to stay there for years and years.

“I risk contradicting myself when I say this, but I think Kieran Tierney’s best position is left-back. But I think, if needs must, a game here and there. He can go into centre-back and play there. I don’t think Kieran would want to do that for a full season. That’s why I don’t think someone of the calibre of Andy Robertson will be brought to the club.”