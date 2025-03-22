Liverpool are set to return to Anfield in their first game after the international break as they welcome Everton across Stanley Park in the final Merseyside derby of the season. The Reds have had a strong home record this season in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest the only side to win at Anfield.

The club’s atmosphere is one of the most famous in world football and fans will need to get behind their team once the international break ends, as Liverpool look to get over the line and win the Premier League title. They currently sit 12 points above Arsenal in the table and need just five wins and a draw to guarantee the title.

The 2024-25 season is the first full campaign that Liverpool have played in front of the expanded Anfield Road end, with the new stand completed midway through last season. With that in mind, we have taken a look at how the club’s impressive attendances this season compare to some of the biggest sides from across Europe.

1 . 31st: Juventus: 40,316 Juventus supporters pictured cheering their team during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 16, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . 30th: Lille - 41,006 Lille's supporters cheer on their team ahead of the start of the UEFA Champions League last 16, second leg football match between OSC Lille and Borussia Dortmund at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France, on March 12, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . 29th: Werder Bremen - 41,273 Fans of Werder Bremen hold up scarfs in stand prior to the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg at Weserstadion on March 01, 2025 in Bremen, Germany. | Getty Images