Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart (2nd from left) celebrates with team mates after scoring his teams first goal during the DFB Cup Semi Final between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig at Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 02, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. | Getty Images

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer

Premier League winners Liverpool are claimed to be plotting a £51m move to sign four-time German international Angelo Stiller during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds are yet to really splash the cash in the transfer window since Arne Slot’s arrival from Feyenoord last summer and so far the only first team additions have been Federico Chiesa, who has rarely played this season, and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has spent the season in La Liga with Carlos Corberan’s Valencia side.

Barring that, Slot has largely dealt with the cards he was handed by Jurgen Klopp at the end of his eight-year-stay at Anfield and has used this to great effect by winning the league title in comfortable fashion during his first season.

However, as Slot’s time at Anfield continue, it appears inevitable that he will gradually put more of his own stamp on the squad - starting with this transfer window where it’s likely Liverpool will look to bolster their squad from a position of strength.

Liverpool target Angelo Stiller

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Liverpool are leading the charge to sign 24-year-old German midfielder Angelo Stiller from Bundesliga side Stuttgart - and they are ready to pay €60m (£51m) to get a deal done.

Stiller came through the ranks at Bayern Munich but played just three times for the German powerhouses before moving to Hoffenheim in 2021. During his time at the PreZero Arena, he made 52 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists before making the move to Stuttgart in 2023.

The young midfielder has been a huge hit since making the move to MHPArena and has quickly established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga. Last season he formed part of the team which finished second in the table, ahead of Bayern Munich to secure Champions League status for the first time since 2010 and their best league finish since being crowned champions in 2007.

Stiller was a central figure in his team’s success last term and has remained one of their top performers this year with four goals and nine assists from 44 appearances, helping the team to the DFB-Pokal final for the first time since 2013 as the group aims to win the competition for the first time since 1997.

Why Liverpool are interested in Angelo Stiller

Fichajes claims that Liverpool have been hugely impressed by the tactical maturity and workrate of Angelo Stiller and claims Slot has identified him as the ‘ideal’ candidate to add balance and clarity to his midfield.

Liverpool’s desire to sign a defensive midfielder has been well documented with the club’s failure to land both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in 2023 as well as their more recent push to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has slotted beautifully into that area this season but is seen as someone that could contribute in a more offensive area of midfield next term.

Stiller has tremendous stamina and is presently the 10th-best runner with 333 km travelled as per the Bundesliga website. While he’s also lauded for his ability to control possession with the fourth most passes completed in the league, via fbref . He’s also made eight assists, (the fifth most in the league) alongside Harry Kane, despite playing for a team languishing in mid-table and while operating in a deeper midfield role.

Fichajesreports Liverpool boss Slot is keen to see the club make an offer of around £51m to get a deal done this summer, meaning that the ball is now in the court of FSG.