James Milner has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp told of his delight after James Milner extended his Liverpool contract.

The veteran midfielder has penned a new one-year deal with the Reds.

Milner arrived at Anfield on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2015.

He’s played a pivotal role to help put Liverpool back at the top of European football, having won every trophy possible at the club.

Despite being a utility player throughout the 2021-22 season, he still made 39 appearances as the Reds claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

And although he’s now aged 36, Klopp was desperate to keep hold of Milner.

What’s been said

He told the club’s official website: “I am delighted by this news. It’s important for us – all of us.

“A lot is often made of James’ leadership skills and his influence in the dressing room, and, of course, that’s correct and justified, but nobody should overlook his quality on the pitch, where he continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn’t afford to lose him.

“His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude.

“We had the longest campaign possible last season and Millie only got stronger and better and more influential as it went on.

“Typically, the discussions we had around extending his contract were centred on: what kind of contribution do we see him making as a player?

“My answer to him was the same I’ll share with supporters: we don’t limit it. We just want the same from him again, because that’s not possible to replace. He can still do it and we still need it.

“So I’m grateful he answered the call and agreed to give us the extra year of his extraordinary career. More to come.”