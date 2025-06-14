Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bring in new attacking options this summer but this move may rely on an Anfield star leaving the club.

Liverpool are eager to add to their attacking options this summer and have set the bar high with their pursuit of Florian Wirtz. The German playmaker is close to being confirmed after the Reds agreed a £116 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz’s arrival will more than likely be the marquee signing of the summer but Liverpool are still looking to add more talent to their roster. Arne Slot’s attack is already a threat to opponents but the club is looking to take it to the next level.

A new centre-forward is another priority on the list, especially with the likelihood of Liverpool selling Darwin Nunez. The Reds could also bring in new options out wide but that depends on other factors at Anfield.

Liverpool still interested in signing Anthony Gordon

After the ongoing saga last year, Liverpool remain interested in Anthony Gordon. The winger has impressed with Newcastle United, who are eager to keep him on their books after securing Champions League football next season. According to Football Insider, Gordon is still on Slot’s radar but it will take a significant transfer fee to get a sale over the line. A move back to Merseyside would also rest heavily on the future of Luis Diaz, who has also been attracting attention.

Pete O’Rourke told the outlet: “It’s a move that would be dependent on a lot of factors. If Luis Diaz was to leave Liverpool, whether it’s to Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League or somewhere else, they will be in the market for a left-winger.

“Anthony Gordon came very close to joining Liverpool last summer when Newcastle were being forced to sell some players because of PSR regulations. Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Gordon and remain interested in him. Newcastle, ideally, do not want to lose him as he’s a key man in Eddie Howe’s side. He signed a long-term deal last October after all that speculation over his future, so to convince Newcastle to sell you’d be looking at £75-80 million.

“It looks a difficult deal to do, it will take a huge fee to persuade them to sell. With Champions League football, their PSR situation is looking a lot healthier and they’re under no real pressure to sell their prized assets.”

Will Luis Diaz stay at Liverpool?

The situation with Diaz is something of a grey area at the moment. Plenty of reports have suggested he could be on the way out the door this summer but nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, according to SPORT, Liverpool are now ‘open to entering negotiations’ with Barcelona over a deal for the Colombian winger. It has been made clear for a while now that Barca is Diaz’s preferred destination, should he be moved on, and the Spanish outlet claims ‘everything now indicates Barcelona will be able to complete the transfer this month or by early July’.

There is reportedly an ‘understanding’ between Diaz and the Blaugrana as negotiations start up, as it will prevent other clubs from starting a bidding war and raising the final transfer fee.

