Mohamed Salah is still yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah is into the final months of his contract at Liverpool and so far, no new terms have been agreed between the two. The Egyptian has been one of the main names in the news for months now as rumours continue to circle around his future.

It’s been 18 months since Saudi Arabia first tried to tempt Liverpool into selling Salah with eye-watering cash offers. Al-Ittihad especially were determined to land the winger’s signature, with reports claiming the Pro League side had offered a world record £215 million, following a rejected £150 million initial bid.

Links with Saudi Arabia are still present but are no longer the main concern. If Liverpool cannot reach an agreement over a new contract, they will lose one of their most valuable players for free in just a matter of months. If this becomes the Reds’ reality, the bigger question is who will replace such an influential forward?

Anthony Gordon mentioned again

Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with Liverpool last year and at one point, it looked like his arrival at Anfield was set to happen. However, a report from The Telegraph at the time claimed that the forward had been ‘denied his dream move’ to Liverpool after they failed to offer enough to match Newcastle’s asking price.

Loose talks have mentioned Gordon and Liverpool since last summer and former Anfield man Didi Hamann believes the 23-year-old is still a good fit for the Reds, especially as he grew up supporting the club.

“There have been reports that Anthony Gordon was a Liverpool fan growing up and, although Mohamed Salah cannot be replaced, you need to look at players who can influence games,” Hamann told GreatOffshoreSportsBooks (via NewcastleWorld).

“At the moment, I would look at Gordon and Jarrod Bowen as two brilliant wingers in the Premier League. Gordon had a tough start at Newcastle but has now won the fans over. Newcastle are probably reluctant to let him go because he's their most important player with Alexander Isak.

“I love watching him and he's certainly another player Liverpool are looking at. If he did grow up supporting Liverpool, people in England are very very connected to their first clubs and I know that from having players at Liverpool who were Everton fans growing up. When it comes to transfers, it could be a deciding factor.”

Anthony Gordon latest

After talks fizzled out between Gordon and Liverpool, things went relatively quiet on the transfer front. Newcastle were eager to keep hold of their star winger and it’s proving to be a good job that they did. The former Everton star and Alexander Isak are in fine form this season as the Magpies eye a top four finish.

Gordon has eight goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season and Newcastle have been quick to tie him down to a new deal. The club announced in October that the 23-year-old had put pen to paper to commit to a long-term extension, but there has been no mention of how long the new deal will keep him at St. James’ Park.