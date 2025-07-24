Liverpool could revisit their previous transfer pursuit as one of their own stars continues to be linked with an exit.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have announced the arrival of Hugo Ekitike as their latest statement move in this exciting transfer window. The centre-forward is expected to provide a new level to the Reds’ attack but they aren’t finished fine-tuning their options up front.

With Luis Diaz’s future growing increasingly uncertain, Liverpool are assessing their options on the market should they need to bring in a replacement. Bayern Munich remain very keen on bringing the Colombian in this summer, which would leave a significant gap to fill at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is on the radar, the Premier League champions could reignite their interest in Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon ‘in the conversation’ for Liverpool

Graeme Bailey has provided an update on Liverpool’s interest in signing a new left-winger. Should the Reds agree an exit deal for Diaz this window, they could re-open the door to a deal for Gordon.

“So there’s a few dominoes to fall here, but Anthony Gordon and Liverpool might be one that comes back on the agenda. If Diaz goes, I wouldn’t rule Gordon out. I think if Diaz — the left-sided player — goes, Liverpool will bring someone in,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“Obviously, we know they’ve talked to Rodrygo, but Gordon is very much in that conversation for them. We know he’s a player they’ve talked about signing before. We know his club is Liverpool after they emerged as an option when he left Everton. So Gordon is a very interesting one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks were bubbling over when it came to the links between Liverpool and Gordon last year. A move looked to be on the cards to bring the forward back to Merseyside but talks collapsed when Liverpool failed to table an offer that matched Newcastle United’s valuation, according to The Telegraph.

Luis Diaz transfer latest

Reports related to Diaz’s potential exit have been doing the rounds over the last few months. While many have contradicted each other, the latest have suggested the Colombian is open to leaving Anfield this summer.

David Ornstein recently reported Diaz has shown no indication he will sign a new deal with Liverpool and has since ‘made it clear to the club he wants to leave’.

In a recent report from Christian Falk, it has been claimed that Bayern Munich are willing to offer Diaz more than five times his current salary at Liverpool to convince him to make the switch to the Bundesliga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m (£12.1m) gross per year. I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7 million (£2.3m) net at Liverpool — so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich,” Falk said.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”