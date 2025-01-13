Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign an in-form Premier League winger

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reportedly expressed a strong desire to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in a blockbuster swap deal which could see a talented Reds prodigy move in the opposite direction in the summer. Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League after scoring an impressive 47 goals from their opening 19 top-flight games.

The Reds are six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand and are also the top scorers in the division despite playing a game less than all of their title rivals. However, Arne Slot is already making contingency plans for the summer as he faces up to the prospect of potentially losing as many as three of his prized assets as club captain Virgil Van Dijk, chief assist maker Trent Alexander Arnold and Premier League Golden Boot contender Mohamed Salah all enter the final few months of their contract at Anfield.

Slot is keen to ensure his club have plenty of strength in depth for years to come at Anfield. They are one of a number of clubs to show interest in Ghanaian star Semenyo along with Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United, as reported by the Daily Star.

However, the outlet claims Liverpool are the favourites to secure a deal for the 25-year-old star due to the Cherries’ reported interest in youngster Ben Doak, who is currently out on loan at Middlesbrough.

Doak, who has impressed with two goals and six assists in 21 Championship games, has recently established himself as a key player for Scotland with six caps and has been praised for his explosive pace and ability to take on defenders. The Daily Star adds that Liverpool are considering offering Bournemouth a figure of £30m plus Doak in a move to secure the services of Semenyo in the summer.

Why Liverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo made a name for himself at Bristol City after several failed trials as a youngster at the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

"As a 15 or 16-year-old, you don't know how to cope with your emotions - being so high, being so upset all the time," Semenyo told Football Focus. "I did have a lot of doubts but I had positive parents. They always told me life's not always going to be roses. They are all experiences that you have to go through. But it’s definitely helped me and motivated me to this day."

Semenyo spent six seasons of his career with Bristol City and established himself as a fan-favourite at Ashton Gate due to his incredible technical ability, electric pace, flair and eye for goal. He finished his final season with eight goals and 12 assists before completing a £10m move to Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth in January 2023.

After an initial bedding in period, Semenyo has become one of Bournemouth’s most important attackers, and with a combined total of 15 goals and five assists he is seen as a vital part of Andoni Iraola’s side.

Semenyo is blessed with incredible flair and versatility and would be able to offer Liverpool further depth in a number of areas - including both wings, the centre forward position and even as a number 10 just behind the striker.