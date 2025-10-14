I was a key part of a winning Manchester City team – but now I could make a shock move to Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will need to fine tune next summer and Antoine Semenyo is reported to be on Richard Hughes’ shopping list.

Liverpool took a change of tact in the summer by loosening the purse strings and spending big.

Players were targeted who have international experience and who were considered safe bets, they cost more money, but Arne Slot has built a squad for his successor, not just for the short term.

The forward line saw a lot of goals added with the Reds boss yet to find the right balance in terms of which of his new toys should play. What he didn’t need was to be having to think about Mohamed Salah’s place in the team.

Liverpool find out Antoine Semenyo transfer fee

The 33-year old started the season in solid form, however, recent performances have suggested that the fall off from 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 league appearances last year is a big one with Liverpool not looking as balanced as they once were. A new contract signed in the summer suggests that the Egyptian king isn’t going anywhere even if there are reports that a replacement is already being targeted.

According to The Telegraph, there were “important figures” at Liverpool who, when discussing the possibility of signing Antoine Semenyo in the summer saw him as the “ideal signing”. With six goals and three assists in seven games the Bournemouth flyer is the form player in the Premier League and won’t be playing on the south coast for much longer.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes has claimed that Liverpool are considering an offer with a fee of around £80m that they claim could yet rise throughout the season. Semenyo surprised everyone in the summer by signing a new contract at Bournemouth which ended speculation of a move with several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Is the fee for Semenyo fair?

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that Bournemouth could be the new Brighton in terms of their player trading model: “Well, look at what they did this summer. I mean, they were one of the biggest sellers and they sold I think it was four players for over €50m (£43.4m), so they’re building themselves a very impressive trading business.

“I think it’s clear that Semenyo is going to be one of the targets for the summer that everybody’s going to be interested in. I think £75m feels like the absolutely achievable level for a player that’s got the demand that he’s got and the quality that he seems to be demonstrating week in, week out.”

With Bournemouth selling so many other players, they clearly decided that keeping Semenyo for another season was essential to their chances of success, unlike Newcastle with Alexander Isak, they at least rewarded the 25-year old by boosting his pay packet in the process. Having spent so much money this summer, Liverpool will be fine tuning next year and Semenyo could well be top of the shopping list.