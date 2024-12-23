Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will soon be able to consider their options on the January transfer market.

As we prepare to wave off 2024 and welcome in the new year, focus will soon shift to the chaos of the January transfer window. The Premier League season so far has already created quite the entertaining narrative, as Manchester City look increasingly likely to relinquish their title.

Liverpool remain in the driving seat after their thrilling 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur — securing first place as a Christmas treat for their fans. Only two games remain of the year, and despite Chelsea dropping points to Everton, they still pose a threat to Liverpool’s lead, with just four points between them.

Arne Slot has been juggling injuries during his debut season, including setbacks for key players including Alisson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds were not initially expected to take part in much action in January but new reports suggest they could be looking to strengthen their ranks at the halfway point.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Liverpool were hot in the running to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon. The midfielder has been turning heads recently and impressing with his versatility to play on the wing as well as in the engine room. He has tallied five goals and seven assists so far this season and the Reds are ‘pushing’ to bring him in as early as January.

Fabrizio Romano has offered a follow up report on this piece of transfer news, claiming that Liverpool do have interest in Cherki and know him well.

“On Liverpool, are there concrete negotiations as of today? It is not something advanced. Interest? Yes. Liverpool know the player very well, Liverpool are monitoring in the sense that they’re sending their scouts to see the progress of Cherki,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

The initial reports linking Liverpool to Cherki suggested there is a chance Lyon could opt to sell in January in attempt to overturn their provisional relegation. The French side have been ordered their fate, as well as a transfer ban, after their recorded debts rose from €458 million (£379m) to €508 million (£420m).

Lyon may be able to overturn some of the damage if they can improve their financial status and of course, the nearest opportunity is the January window. Cherki’s transfer value reportedly starts at €30 million (£25m) but with his contract due to expire in 2026, Liverpool could well have room to negotiate that price.

However, they aren’t the only club interested in signing the midfielder. Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the picture, and the latter’s interest is said to be on a similar level to Liverpool’s.