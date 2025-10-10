Anfield | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action after the international break as Arne Slot’s side look to return to winning ways

Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League outings on the spin against Crystal Palace and Chelsea. They were beaten 2-1 by the latter last time out before the international break. Cody Gakpo got their goal against the Blues at Stamford Bridge but they weren’t able to get anything from the game in the end.

Arne Slot’s side are sat in 2nd place in the table and are a point behind Arsenal at the summit. The Merseyside giants won the title last season and are hoping to do the same again this time around. They are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Manchester United at Anfield as they look to return to winning ways against their rivals.

Liverpool prospect Armin Pecsi eyeing first-team chance

Liverpool goalkeeper Armin Pecsi is eyeing the step up to the first-team following Alisson’s recent injury. Giorgi Mamardashvili started against Chelsea last time out. Freddie Woodman was then on the bench down in London.

Pecsi, 20, has said in an interview with Hungarian news outlet M4 Sport: “The truth is this next period for me while he [Alisson] comes back is going to be around the first-team squad. I will be with them [the first-team]. I was there in the last league game [against Chelsea], I was helping with the warm-up before the game. After that, I was not named in the squad, but I watch the game from the stands. I do the training with them [first-team] so this is how it will look like in the next few weeks.”

The Reds landed Pecsi back in August to boost their goalkeeping department. He was brought in as one for the future by the champions and penned a long-term deal. The stopper currently provides useful competition and back-up between the sticks. He was signed from Puskás Akadémia for around £1.5m in what was a club-record deal for the Hungarian outfit.

Liverpool goalkeeping situation

Mamardashvili will be Liverpool’s first choice whilst Alisson is sidelined. The 25-year-old, who is a Georgia international with 31 caps to his name, agreed to join last year before his transfer became official this past summer. He has since played three games.

The ‘keeper has spent the past four years at Valencia and was a hit during his time in Spain. He made 134 appearances for the La Liga outfit, 34 of which came in the last campaign. They finished 12th last term under Carlos Corberan.

Woodman was snapped up on a free transfer by the Reds following the end of his contract at Preston North End in the Championship. The 28-year-old provides cover and isn’t expected to play much. The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United man was the Lilywhites’ number one during his days at Deepdale and played 138 times for the Lancashire outfit.

As for Pecsi, he started training with Puskás Akadémia at the age of 16. The Hungary youth international then broke into their senior set-up last year and enjoyed plenty of game time before Liverpool came calling. He is still getting used to life in his new country and will learn a lot from training with his teammates.