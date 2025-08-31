What do Liverpool need to do before transfer window shuts after Alexander Isak boost

Getty Images

Liverpool have had a near perfect transfer window, but what do they need to do to make it a 10/10 window?

Liverpool’s transfer window has been all but perfect with Richard Hughes earning plaudits from fans, pundits and journalists alike for the work he has done.

What has impressed hasn’t just been the new signings and how quickly a record deal for Florian Wirtz was agreed, but the speed at which any departures have been covered and also the money secured for those that have left. Patience saw Luis Diaz join Bayern Munich for more than was paid for him and Darwin Nunez also provided a surprisingly big fee given that he didn’t even hit double figures in terms of goals and assists last season. Selling at the right time is an art form and the Reds sporting director has perfected it. The £35m fee for Jarell Quansah was a bonus and the first refusal/buy back clause is a masterstroke if he goes on and becomes one of England’s best.

Where Liverpool need to strengthen before window closes

There are still though a could of areas where Liverpool need reinforcements though and a couple of players who, ideally, Slot would want to move on. It shows how well the summer has gone in that almost ever fan is in agreement as to the two players who it would be nice to sign, and who would make it a 10/10 summer transfer window – the rarest of things. It would also be the complete opposite to last season when just Federico Chiesa was signed.

The signing of Giovanni Leoni is one for the future and the Italian will be gradually introduced to the starting XI throughout the season as he adjusts and settles into English football. Hugely talented and with the potential to be a key player for Liverpool, but Virgil van Dijk needs a regular partner who can be trusted. It is looking increasingly likely that Marc Guehi is going to be signed with Crystal Palace targeting defenders to replace him with a potential domino effect. There is no reason why personal terms and a fee can’t be agreed so that everything else can be completed quicker.

Where this leaves Ibrahima Konate remains to be seen and speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid hasn’t quite been as loud in recent days as his contract enters its last year. Talks over a new contract appear to have stalled despite the France international’s regular appearances on Liverpool’s own media channels. After his performance against Newcastle, questions about his commitment and desire to still fight for the badge were understandable.

How should Liverpool spend money if Harvey Elliott is sold?

The other obvious area where there might be a new face is in the forward line, clubs are starting to circle for Harvey Elliott including RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace and the England Under-21's days at Anfield appear to be numbered. After seeing Tyler Dibling join Everton for £42m plus add-ons, Hughes has every right to demand more for the European Under-21 Championships player of the tournament and someone with nearly 150 games for Liverpool. Where this money should be allocated is obvious, straight into the Alexander Isak transfer fund.

If Newcastle can add another striker to Nick Woltemade’s arrival, all systems will be go for Liverpool to break their transfer record again and set a new British transfer record. It has been the transfer saga of the summer but it would be one that is worth the wait and one that would cement their position as title favourites.