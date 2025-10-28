Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot is a man under pressure as his Liverpool side struggles but has the Reds boss ran out of answers?

What makes football an almost unique sport is that there is no right or wrong way to play it and that any tactic can be successful under the right manager.

Pep Guardiola is blamed for the influx of coaches trying to play controlled, possession-based football, and yet it is the more pragmatic coaches who are causing problems and dominating the Premier League this season. Arne Slot is a refined pragmatist in that winning is more important than style in terms of how the result is achieved, so far this season though, he has struggled to achieve either.

Is Arne Slot struggling to find the answers for Liverpool?

Slot has seen a lot of criticism come his way for his comments about Brentford’s approach in their win over Liverpool in what has been seen by many as an excuse when the Reds boss is more likely than not lamenting his side’s ability to adapt to a more physical style of play. Speaking on the White and Jordan Talksport show, former Aston Villa manager Martin O’Neill disagreed that Slot was struggling for answers tactically when asked by Jim White: “Well, first of all, I don't agree with that. I think that for a start, you are the manager of a football team. What he did last season was absolutely fantastic.

“And there was never any talk then about whether you are finding difficulty against sides that supposedly play the long ball. He was particularly critical of the Manchester United team at that stage. Listen, we're all in the game. We know we have to win football matches. How you win football games, if it's within the rules, is entirely up to you as a coach. Whatever way you want to play, there's no pure way of playing this game.

“Arsenal is showing that they are so strong defensively that they can score goals from a normal play because of the ability to do that. And if not, they can pull themselves round by scoring a set piece. You can play a long ball. You can do whatever you want. That's in the game. And I don't think that that's the reason. I think he said his last comments then are the ones that I would take to is the fact is that they're not competing strongly enough.”

Can Liverpool turn it around?

It is almost the opposite of the cliche that a team can be too good to get relegated, Liverpool are too good not to turn things around and close the gap at the top of the table. Arsenal can’t keep scoring from corners and other set-pieces. Having an open play xG that is 19th in the Premier League isn’t sustainable despite their ability to keep the ball out the back of their own net. O’Neill believes that better times are around the corner: “I still think that Liverpool, when they get their players together, when they find that real form, they are capable of going six, seven, eight consecutive victories. So from that viewpoint, you would never write Liverpool off. Slot proved himself a terrific manager last year.

“Please, all I will say to you is, don't look for those excuses at the end of the day. It's your job to find it. Are you just looking for some sort of philanthropic manager and the other dugout and saying, excuse me, will you let me play this way because we can't deal with it? It's not happening. It reminds me a wee bit of Martin's (Keown) old boss, Arsene (Wenger). Arsene, great, great manager.”