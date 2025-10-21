Slot has been speaking about Chelsea | Getty Images

Liverpool have been struggling in attack and are on a dismal run of four straight defeats

Liverpool’s latest defeat to Manchester United reopened the floor for discussion on where Arne Slot and his team are going wrong this season.

After two consecutive Premier League defeats, fans had hoped the Reds would emerge from the international break with more of a fire lit under them. However, their loss at Anfield only further highlighted the struggles currently on display.

Many have argued Slot still hasn’t figured out his strongest starting lineup yet. Florian Wirtz was dropped against United as his goal and assist duck continues. Mohamed Salah is far from his usual electric self this season, while the conundrum involving Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike also continues.

Cody Gakpo is the only player to find the back of the net in Liverpool’s last two games. His goals against Chelsea and United looked to spark a comeback from 1-0 down on both occasions, but late opponent wins denied a result each time.

What is Liverpool’s strongest attack?

As things stand, Slot is seeing a lot of weaknesses in his attack. The performance against United showcased lack of end product, as multiple big opportunities to score were squandered.

One player who has been a surprise top performer for Liverpool recently is Federico Chiesa. Despite having British record striker Isak, £116 million playmaker Wirtz and club legend Salah, the Italian winger is the most consistent forward over his last three appearances.

Chiesa has contributed to a Liverpool goal in each of his last three games. The start of his run came after providing assists for both goals against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, making the most of his first start of the season.

After that, he found the back of the net late on against Crystal Palace after replacing Wirtz in the 74th minute. His play also created Gakpo’s late goal against Man United, having only been on the pitch for six minutes.

He also highlighted his passion to the cause during the game as he sprinted back late on to win the ball back with a firm but fair sliding challenge on Matheus Cunha.

Federico Chiesa must be given more chances for Liverpool

Chiesa’s run over his last three games has shown his capability to provide creatively for Liverpool. Rewind to the start of the season, the winger was also responsible for a late turnaround goal against Bournemouth, before a stoppage time Salah goal hammered the nail in the coffin.

Chiesa has established himself as a clutch player for the Reds this season but until he is given more starting opportunities, fans are unable to find out if he is much more than that.

Pundits are also fond of what they’ve seen of Chiesa so far, with Jamie Redknapp hailing his efforts against Southampton.

“I think today he was just what they needed, as without him, they would have been in a bit of a hole. The two assists were exceptional,” the ex-Red said back in September.

With four straight defeats across all competitions and recent attacking lineups clearly not clicking, Slot’s hand is being forced. If this dip continues, Liverpool’s chance of defending their title will slip away before it’s even started. Right now, Slot must be brave and try new options, including giving Chiesa more time to shine, or risk this rut spiralling out of control.