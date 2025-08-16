Liverpool head coach Arne Slot celebrates with the Premier League trophy. | Getty Images

Liverpool may have new title rivals in 2025/26, believes Arne Slot

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champions Liverpool began their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Friday night and will no doubt be one of the favourites for the league title again this season.

Arne Slot has added to his squad with top-class signings such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, with further additions possible to take place before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners-up to the Reds last season were Arsenal, who begin their campaign with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side added Viktor Gyokeres in the summer and are likely to challenge again this campaign after a trio of silver medals have not quite yet resulted in the success which Gunners fans crave.

Many experts believe the new Premier League season could be extremely competitive, particularly at the top of the table, with all of the top sides having added significant quality over the summer. Slot believes the Reds may have a strong new competitor for the league title this season.

Arne Slot believes Chelsea will be major title contenders

Slot recently told talkSPORT: “I expected them [Chelsea] to win last season already. The amount of quality they have and they were there at the start of the season. They were in [the title race] after ten games. They were still there [in December].

“Squad depth, quality, they have a very good manager as well, and I think they've shown this by winning the trophies they won last season. It was good for us that they also had a period last season where they struggled and that's why they couldn't compete till the end for the league title. But now they're strengthening the team again, so a team that's, in my opinion, one of the ones that are going to challenge for a league title.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won the Club World Cup over the summer, it is difficult to argue against Chelsea making a stronger case for the Premier League title this season. The pressure will not be on them, which could work to their advantage.

Manager Enzo Maresca has also now had a full 12 months at the club and has a squad more reflective of the players he wants. They finished fourth last term and many are predicting them for the same position but Slot is taking them as a serious threat.

Slot speaks on ‘pressure’ and new additions

Slot said when asked whether last year’s success brings added pressure: “Last season I also felt pressure on myself because everybody maybe didn't expect a lot. So that also comes down with a certain pressure. Everybody was saying after Jurgen, it's impossible, it's impossible. I think now we might need more time than we needed last season because the manager changed, but the players stayed the same.

“I've said many times that the playing style between Jurgen and me is not so different that it takes ages for them to be adapted to it. Now players need to adapt to each other and we also brought different profiles in. We cannot compare Florian Wirtz with any player we've got - maybe with Harvey Elliott - but he didn't play that much last season. And Jeremie Frimpong is a completely, completely different profile to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is something that might need some time, but let's be clear, that's no excuse for our results in the beginning of the season. I think in the beginning of the season, everybody needs a bit of time. Because we're not the only team that brought in new players. The only difference is that we also sold starters. If I'm correct, our main competitors only brought players in and none of their players left. With us, it's a replacement. Very good replacements, by the way, but very good additions from the other teams as well.”