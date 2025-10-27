Arne Slot's future at Liverpool is already being discussed | Getty Images

Arne Slot doesn’t have his problems to seek for Liverpool, and these are the most important ones that he has to fix.

Arne Slot must have thought that the Premier League was easy when he arrived on English shores and strolled to the title without making any significant changes to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new contracts and everything seemed to point to the Reds enjoying a period of dominance rather than the league success being a one off. This feeling was compounded when a record transfer spend was made in the summer and some of Europe’s brightest young talents arrived at Anfield. Things though, haven’t gone according to plan.

Three problems that Arne Slot needs to fix for Liverpool

Liverpool might yet come good, however, Slot has a series of problems that he is struggling to fix. On paper, the recruitment made sense in every department, more goals and creativity were added to the forward line and yet rarely have they looked comfortable on domestic duties and clean sheets have become a rarity when once they were a regular occurrence.

Make the leaky defence more solid

No good teams function without a defence that is capable of keeping clean sheets. Slot seems to be trying to fix all his problems at once rather than addressing them one at a time, starting with the most important. He has tried to play Milos Kerkez into form but the Hungary international just hasn’t settled as was hoped given his previous experience in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson has made mistakes, however, he has also been in and out of the team. So far, Kerkez hasn’t shown that he is an upgrade on the Scotland captain and Slot needs all the experience he can get given the injury list and current form. This is also why Joe Gomez should be restored to the starting XI at centre-half. The manager needs players who want to defend and who have the right mentality.

What to do with Florian Wirtz?

Change shape in midfield

Following the same lines, the midfield has been too porous and opposition managers have started to recognise where the gaps are. Regardless of what combination of players Slot picks, he needs to go to a flatter three, rather than with a more advanced no.10. Florian Wirtz is a very good footballer and is more than capable of playing in a slightly deeper role, at the moment, too many players are being committed ahead of the ball leaving Liverpool susceptible to counter-attacks.

The Wirtz decision

What has become abundantly clear is that Wirtz isn’t the problem, how Slot uses Wirtz and what system Liverpool play when he is in the team is. There is a feeling that Slot isn’t entirely convinced about what to do with the Germany international. If the player can’t adapt to playing in midfield, the Reds boss might have to consider moving Wirtz out onto the left of the front three so that he can pick a more robust midfield. He has the ability to be for Liverpool what David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne were for Man City, if the manager commits and builds the team around him rather than employing the same tactics but with personnel who don’t fit.