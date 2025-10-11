Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Kai Tak Sports Park on July 26, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have spluttered and stuttered so far this season, is Arne Slot guilty of trying to play too many big signings at once?

If football was as easy as just buying good players to guarantee success, there would be no need for coaches and managers, a problem Liverpool are currently experiencing.

The summer transfer window was a success in that, from the outside, it looks like Arne Slot got all the players that he asked for and landed two players in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz who would be welcome in any squad in world football. If anything sums up the Reds so far this season, it is the fact that a different right-back has started in each of the last six games.

Despite Slot’s claims, this isn’t purely down to fitness or missing pre-season, with the defeat to Galatasaray seeing the boss admit he was wrong by how quickly he made changes.

Have Liverpool turned into dysfunctional Galacticos?

Liverpool have gone from one extreme to the other. Last season only Federico Chiesa arrived at Anfield compared to the record transfer outlay of this summer that has shook the Premier League. Not only that, but each player signed has been signed to start, not to be a project player or to be developed.

Because of the money spent, Slot appears to look like a manager trying to justify the signings that he has made by including them as often as possible even if their form hasn’t been particularly impressive. Against Chelsea, Slot went with a more familiar line-up from last season, and yet it still didn’t work.

The underlying problem this season that he didn’t have last season, is consistency. There have been too many changes, too often with the balance of the team affected by trying to find a way to get Wirtz, Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah all into the same team. It’s a problem, but a good problem for Slot to have, however, it is one that he needs to fix.

Connor Coady on Liverpool struggling to find the right balance

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, former Wolves and Everton centre-half Conor Coady has blamed the number of changes and new arrivals on Liverpool’s stuttering start to the season: “I think he's had to, as near a little bit. Not necessarily Wirtz, but then when you sign someone for so much money, he's going to have to come in and play because you're expecting so much. I think the frimpong situation, you're always going to change the fullback because Trent's left.

“I think that's a big one. The Robertson one, I think, yeah, you could say that on the left hand side because Robertson has been there for so long, Kerkez has been thrown straight in. So and then the striker situation, you have to play one of them. He's in a situation now where I think in time, and this is only my opinion in terms of, I think it's going to be tough in time to keep them both happy. I really do because I think they're both incredible footballers and I think to keep them both happy, they're both going to want to play every minute of every game. And I think as the season goes on and they're both wanting to play, I think that's going to be a tough thing to kind of manage a little bit myself.”

Coady is right, is Kerkez better than Robertson, and how can Frimpong adapt and get up to speed when he has only played two consecutive games at right-back once? Slot has two weeks to come up with a solution, or it could be a long season for the Liverpool boss given the tools the board provided him with.