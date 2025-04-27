Arne Slot | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful first campaign under Arne Slot’s guidance

Liverpool turned to Arne Slot last year after Jurgen Klopp’s exit. The Reds carefully weighed up their options before appointing the Dutchman. Prior to his move to Anfield, he caught the eye at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Slot started his managerial career with spells at SC Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar. He has adapted well to life in England and will be eyeing more trophies next season. The 46-year-old penned a three-year deal running until June 2027.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed by Gary Neville

Gary Neville has said Slot has done an ‘absolutely brilliant’ job since taking over from Klopp. He had big shoes to fill when he arrived. Neville has said, as per Sky Sports: "I think he's done an absolutely brilliant job, honestly. I think that at the start of the season - none of us can rewrite history - there weren't many Liverpool fans who thought they would win the league, let alone anybody else. I don't remember any pundit or analyst or journalist or fan really saying Liverpool will win the league. It was Manchester City or Arsenal. So to do what they've done is very special.

"Over a season, the coaching performance of Arne Slot is one of the best we've seen. And I say that in light of whom he took over from. One of the greatest personalities and characters we've seen in the Premier League, a Liverpool icon and legend. Going into that dressing room and having to establish control and authority, but knowing he probably could never do it the same way as Jurgen Klopp.”

He added: "No one can be the same personality and character as he was. But the way in which all season he's coped with the conversations around the contracts, he's dealt with those conversations. They've then signed two, I think the most important two of those players, Van Dijk and Salah, in the last couple of weeks. It's also the way in which he's kept calm and composed at points where maybe it's not gone as well for them as he would have wanted."

How many games do Liverpool have left in the Premier League?

Liverpool have four fixtures left to play before the end of the campaign. Next up is an away trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. They then finish this term with clashes against Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. The Reds will be eager to head into the summer on a high and won’t want their standards to drop.

Slot has the chance to bring in some new faces when the next transfer window opens for business. He will also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door should he wish to. There are question marks over the long-term futures of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have managed to tie down Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new deals though which is a big boost. They were both due to become free agents in a matter of months. However, they have both put pen-to-paper on extenstions recently.